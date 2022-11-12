Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    7 signs that show you have an emotional connection with your partner

    First Published Nov 12, 2022, 2:18 PM IST

    Emotional connection is the main foundation for any relationship. It can help in building a better understanding with your partner. Here are some signs indicating that you and your partner are good at connecting emotionally.
     

    Emotional connection is an essential element that can establish the basis of wholesome intimate and interpersonal relationships. Both partners must strive to maintain an emotional connection in their relationship. The good thing is that if you think that your relationship is fading, you can always find different ways to strengthen it. Being emotionally compatible is crucial to create a fulfilling and long-lasting relationship. The following indicators show a strong emotional connection between you and your partner. 

    Genuinely care for each other's wants, needs and desires:  When you want the best for your partner, it is one of the obvious signs of an emotional connection with them. In other words, you feel delighted when their dreams, job goals, life objectives, etc., are recognized.

    Your support and champion of each other: Genuine support can play an essential role in developing a strong emotional connection with your partner. Depending on each need, this support may be physical, emotional, or mental.

    You engage in deep and honest conversations: Despite having different perspectives and opinions, are you two having open discussions about the relationship and life? If yes, your partnership is emotionally healthy.

    You re-evaluate your relationship: Emotionally linked partners frequently evaluate their relationship and identify the areas that need improvement. Speaking your mind is very important and can help you resolve things quickly. 

    You actively listen to each other: A secure relationship where your spouse can express their worries and frustration without fearing criticism or other negative feelings. You genuinely listen to what your partner says and give it your full attention. You are displaying active listening through head nods and eye contact.

    You know each other in's and out's: Partners who are emotionally attached are conscious of all the characteristics that make their partner unique, from being aware of and embracing each other's imperfections and knowing each other's personalities. This entails awareness of their driving forces, principles, aspirations, concerns and weaknesses.

    You participate in each other's hobbies: Strong emotional connection between partners encourages them to go all out to make time for each other's hobbies and interests. This can make them spend more time together. You are finding ways to rekindle the spark in the relationship with the other person. 

     

