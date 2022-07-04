Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    International Bikini Day 2022: History, significance, facts that one must know about this swimwear

    First Published Jul 4, 2022, 9:04 PM IST

    It will be the 76th anniversary of the World’s First Bikini on Tuesday, July 5. On International Bikini 2021, here is everything you need to know about the day from its history to its significance and more.

    International Bikini Day is celebrated each year on July 5. The year 2022 marks the 76th anniversary of this effortlessly sexy two-piece swimsuit wear. The Bikini, which has gone down as one of the hottest swimwear, was created by Louis Réard, a French automobile engineer and clothing designer. He was the first person who designed swimwear and named it midriff-baring bathing suit ‘bikini’.

    International Bikini Day 2022: History and significance: There are reports that claim bikinis came in use in the 1930s, suggesting that there is some historical evidence to prove it as well. However, it is said that it gained popularity in 1946, owing to the material rationing post World War II.

    Louis Réard, who created the first bikini, chose 19-year-old Micheline Bernardini as the model. Louis then ran his bikini shop for at least four decades. The designer was inspired by the incident of the United States of America testing hydrogen bombs in Bikini Atoll. He then decided to name his ‘bombshell new clothing item’ as 'bikini'.

    International Bikini Day 2022: Interesting facts:

    Susan Rosen was the one who had designed the world’s most expensive bikini. The designer created a bikini that was made of 150 carats diamond set in platinum.

    At the time when the bikini was introduced, the Vatican had declared the garment to be “sinful”.

    French actress Brigitte Bardot was the first celebrity to have publicly worn a bikini at Cannes Film Festival in 1957. Bardot had worn a floral printed bikini.

    Ursula Andress, who is famous as the Bond girl, once wore a white bikini in Dr No (1962). The two-piece that she wore was sold for a whopping £41,125 in 2011.

    The first time when Playboy magazine featured bikinis was in July 1962. The magazine showed it in a very artistic manner, showing only a woman’s tanned thighs.

    While bikini has gained popularity over the years, the two-piece still remains prohibited in several places. For instance, it is completely banned in United Arab Emirates’ Ras al-Khaimah.

    Did you know that the bikini was the official uniform for women in Olympics? It was in 1993 when the Olympic Committee decided to make it the official uniform for beach volleyball.

