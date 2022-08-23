5 tips that will protect you from a heart attack

Simple tips, from getting enough sleep to knowing your family history, can help you improve your heart health. Did you know your heart beats about 100,000 times and pumps about 2,000 gallons of blood throughout the body each day? That's a hard-working muscle! Consider these healthy habits to keep your heart in top condition.

The leading cause of death in the world is heart disease, which can mostly be avoided by altering your lifestyle and reducing risk factors. Many younger celebrities, like Sidharth Shukla (40), Puneeth Rajkumar (46), singer KK (53), and now Sonali, have died from heart attacks. The 58-year-old comedian Raju Srivastava also recently had a heart attack while working out at a gym and is still in serious condition. Here are 5 simple tips to modify your lifestyle and prevent a heart attack

Quit smoking This is a prevalent factor among most persons who get heart attacks while they are younger. Stop using smokeless tobacco as well. Passive smoking must be avoided by nonsmokers. It's crucial to remember that quitting smoking, even if you've always smoked, greatly reduces your chance of having a heart attack. Therefore, cease as soon as you can. Keep a check on BP and cholesterol As early as age 18, begin routine blood pressure monitoring. Between the ages of 18 and 39, if you don't have high blood pressure, you can screen once a year and then on a regular basis. Before the age of 40, cholesterol screening should start. Start screening in your 40s if there is no family history of diabetes; if there is, start earlier.