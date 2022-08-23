Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 tips that will protect you from a heart attack

    First Published Aug 23, 2022, 5:00 PM IST

    Simple tips, from getting enough sleep to knowing your family history, can help you improve your heart health. Did you know your heart beats about 100,000 times and pumps about 2,000 gallons of blood throughout the body each day? That's a hard-working muscle! Consider these healthy habits to keep your heart in top condition.

    The leading cause of death in the world is heart disease, which can mostly be avoided by altering your lifestyle and reducing risk factors. Many younger celebrities, like Sidharth Shukla (40), Puneeth Rajkumar (46), singer KK (53), and now Sonali, have died from heart attacks. The 58-year-old comedian Raju Srivastava also recently had a heart attack while working out at a gym and is still in serious condition.

    Here are 5 simple tips to modify your lifestyle and prevent a heart attack

    Also Read | Do you have Type-2 Diabetes? Here are ways to manage it without insulin

    smoking

    Quit smoking

    This is a prevalent factor among most persons who get heart attacks while they are younger. Stop using smokeless tobacco as well. Passive smoking must be avoided by nonsmokers. It's crucial to remember that quitting smoking, even if you've always smoked, greatly reduces your chance of having a heart attack. Therefore, cease as soon as you can.

    Keep a check on BP and cholesterol

    As early as age 18, begin routine blood pressure monitoring. Between the ages of 18 and 39, if you don't have high blood pressure, you can screen once a year and then on a regular basis. Before the age of 40, cholesterol screening should start. Start screening in your 40s if there is no family history of diabetes; if there is, start earlier.

    Also Read | 4 tips to make the weekend special with your partner

    Exercise regularly

    This will aid in losing weight and reduce the likelihood of acquiring diseases like high blood pressure, diabetes, and high cholesterol that increase the risk of heart attacks. Make sure you work out for at least 150 minutes a week, or 75 minutes of intense activity. If you are unable to, don't give up hope. Take the stairs, clean your house, and engage in other little but effective actions to maintain a healthy heart.

    Keep a check on your weight

    Your risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, and bone problems may rise if you are overweight or obese. As you age, maintaining strength and a healthy weight may be possible if you eat sensibly and engage in regular physical activity to preserve your muscles and bones.

    Eat balanced diet & sleep well

    Eat fruits and vegetables. If you are non-vegetarian, have lean meat like fish and chicken.  Reduce your intake of alcohol, processed carbohydrates, and red meat. Make sure you get 7-8 hours of restful sleep every night. A healthy sleeper has a decreased risk of getting diabetes, depression, and high blood pressure.

    Also Read | Lung Cancer: Cure rate can be as high as 80% to 90% if detected in early stage

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Google Doodle celebrates weather woman of india all about Indian physicist Anna Mani on her birth anniversary gcw

    Google Doodle celebrates ‘Weather Woman of India’; All about Indian physicist Anna Mani on her 104th birthday

    Aja Ekadashi 2022 Wishes quotes WhatsApp Facebook messages to share on this auspicious day gcw

    Aja Ekadashi 2022: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp/Facebook messages to share on this auspicious day

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 5 iconic Ganesh temple devotees must visit drb

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 5 iconic Ganesh temple devotees must visit

    astrology Daily Horoscope for August 23 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for August 23, 2022: Aries to have a good day, Gemini may have fatigue & more

    Numerology Prediction for August 23 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for August 23, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Haddi FIRST look Nawazuddin Siddiqui dresses as drag looks unrecognisable RBA

    Haddi FIRST look: Nawazuddin Siddiqui dresses as drag, looks unrecognisable; fan says: ‘mind blowing'

    DRDO, Indian Navy successfully test Vertical Launch Short Range missile in Odisha AJR

    DRDO, Indian Navy successfully test Vertical Launch Short Range missile in Odisha

    PlayStation VR2 confirmed to launch in early 2023 Here s what we know gcw

    PlayStation VR2 confirmed to launch in early 2023; Here's what we know

    4 tips to make the weekend special with your partner drb

    4 tips to make the weekend special with your partner

    football Champions League 2022-23, Group Stage Draw: Date, time in India, where to watch, teams and more snt

    Champions League 2022-23, Group Stage Draw: Date, time in India, where to watch, teams and more

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon