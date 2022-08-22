Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Do you have Type-2 Diabetes? Here are ways to manage it without insulin

    Type-2 diabetes is the most prevalent type of diabetes and occurs when blood sugar levels are excessively high.
     

    It is a myth that everyone with Type 2 diabetes needs insulin; some require it to keep their blood sugar levels in line, while others do not. However, if you are one of the people who do not need to use insulin due to your medical history, here are a few recommendations to help you stay healthy.

    The first important thing that one should genuinely focus on is their lifestyle; remember that type 2 diabetes may be controlled with a few significant and little lifestyle adjustments.
     

    Never turn down a nutritious, well-balanced meal that will provide your body with all the proteins and minerals needed. Start exercising at least five days a week, and make sure you include a solid 30 minutes of aerobics. You could also do weight training activities and get a good night's sleep at the end of the day to rejuvenate your body.
     

    Doctors frequently recommend a few oral drugs such as dopamine-2 agonists, DPP-4 inhibitors, meglitinides, and others to patients who are not using insulin. So, talk to your doctor and determine what medication you should take.
     

    Many times, people are put on oral combo therapy to see what works best for them but don't worry since this is typical, and your doctor will always know what is best for you.

    And suppose you were under the notion that insulin was the only injectable medicine used to treat diabetes. In that case, we're sorry to inform you that you were mistaken- there are many more, and doctors sometimes offer them as an alternative. Also Read: Fashion designer Hanae Mori dies at 96; know her net worth and more

    If your Body Mass Index, often known as BMI, is exceptionally high, you will need to lose some weight to cure type 2 diabetes. Also Read: Anushka Sharma decodes Friday fashion in latest pics

