Air Cooler Hacks: Make Your Cooler an AC! 5 Super Simple Tricks
Can’t handle the scorching heat but no AC? No worries! Make your regular air cooler work like an AC with simple hacks. Boost cooling, stay refreshed, and keep your home chill this summer without spending much money or extra effort.
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Honeycomb Pads and Fragrance!
Ditch the old, straw-like cooling pads and switch to honeycomb pads. They hold water for much longer, giving you sustained cooling. For a fresh, fragrant breeze, just add two drops of lemongrass or lavender oil to the water tank.
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The 'Ice Cube' Magic
Don't just dump ice cubes into the water tank; it can damage the motor. Instead, place them on the top water tray. The ice will chill the water before it drips onto the pads, making the air 5°C to 8°C cooler.
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Window Door... Should It Be Closed?
Unlike an AC, a cooler needs fresh air. Place your cooler right next to a window to pull in outside air. Then, crack open a door on the opposite side of the room. This creates cross-ventilation, gets rid of stuffiness, and gives you that perfect AC-like effect.
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That 15-Minute Break
Here's a pro tip: don't switch on the fan right away. First, run just the water pump for 10-15 minutes. This lets the cooling pads get completely soaked. Then, when you turn on the fan, you'll get icy-cool air from the very first minute.
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Avoid Salty Water
If your area has hard or salty water, it can leave deposits on the pads and block airflow. Make sure you change the water completely every week. Clean the tank with a teaspoon of vinegar or baking soda to prevent algae and keep the air fresh and clean.
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