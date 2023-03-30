Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer: 7 reasons fans should not miss watching this historical fiction period drama

    After a lot of waiting, the much-awaited trailer of Ponniyin Selvan 2 was launched by makers in Chennai yesterday.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 30, 2023, 1:33 PM IST

    After teasing audiences and fans with posters, still, character teasers, and much more, finally fans' anticipation ended last night when makers and the entire cast officially unveiled the trailer of Ponniyin Selvan 2, a pan-Indian film hitting theatres on April 28, 2023.

    Before the film releases in theatres, here are the seven reasons why audiences should not miss out on watching the film.

    1. Ponniyin Selvan 2 will give audiences a bigger picture compared to the first one. The Ponniyin Selvan film trilogy franchise is based on and inspired by Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel based on the life of Raja Raja Chozhan. With a screenplay written by Mani Ratnam, Jeyamohan, and Kumaravel, the first film, set in the 10th century, shows how a power struggle between different branches of the ruling Chola family started causing violent rifts.

    2. Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer gave glimpses of changing power dynamics and struggle within the Chola dynasty. The second much-awaited magnum opus Tamil drama film, Ponniyin Selvan 2, would dive much deeper into the story. It would give fans a glimpse of the changing power dynamics that led to the Cholas becoming the most successful and strongest empire on the continent and one of the most thriving and long-reigning in Indian history.

    3. Aishwarya Rai's multi-layered performance as Nandini is superb. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who plays a double role in Ponniyin Selvan 2 as Nandini and the undisclosed character towards the second half, is back with more vengeance to kill Karikaran (Chiyaan Vikram) and is eyeing the throne in order to rule as the ruling queen in the Chola dynasty. Her nuanced performance glimpses in the trailer have made fans thrilled to watch it in theatres.

    4. In Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer, we see breathtaking visuals, exceptional acting chops, a gritty storyline, brilliant cinematography, excellent direction, and much more. 

    5. The music by the finest musician maverick AR Rehman only raises the bar of the film several notches higher compared to the original pan-Indian blockbuster film.

    6. The trailer depicts how Cholas are back with more vengeance and power to claim their throne. Nandini (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) is back with more anger and vengeance. She is vicious and wants to kill Karikaran (Chiyaan Vikram) and defeat the Cholas. 

    7. A big war sequence is seen in which the Chola empire people are fighting with enemies, particularly Nandini is at the forefront of all this. Somehow the makers have not given many details away which has piqued more curiosity among fans.

    Trailer

    The much-awaited trailer of Ponniyin Selvan 2 is out now. You can also watch it here.

    Ponniyin Selvan 2 releases on April 28, 2023. Ponniyin Selvan 2 features an apt ensemble star cast with big names like Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Prabhu, R Sarath Kumar, Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and Radhakrishnan Parthiban in pivotal roles. Mani Ratnam's magnum opus will be released in five languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2023, 1:33 PM IST
