    Shreya Dhanwanthary SEXY Photos: Actress went braless in an unbuttoned shirt; see her sizzling pictures

    First Published Mar 30, 2023, 2:40 PM IST

    Shreya Dhanwanthary, a rising star with impressive performances, made her fans sweat as her racy photoshoot pictures where she ditched her bra went viral on Instagram.

    Image: Shreya Dhanwanthary / Instagram

    Best-loved for her performances in Why Cheat India, Scam 1992, and The Family Man, Shreya Dhanwanthary's recent scintillating photoshoot wherein she ditched her bra and went for an unbuttoned shirt is unmissable.

    Image: Shreya Dhanwanthary / Instagram

    Looking elsewhere with a serious look, Shreya went bold and fearless by ditching the bra in an unbuttoned white color shirt that looks sexy.

    Image: Shreya Dhanwanthary / Instagram

    Shreya ditches her bra in this sensual photoshoot picture and looks sizzling in her unbuttoned white shirt with no black pants beneath it and her dazzling smile.

    Image: Shreya Dhanwanthary / Instagram

    Shreya gives radiant smile in this picture while looking at the camera lens. Her pose is a mix of hotness and adoration as she gives confident vibes in the unbuttoned white shirt.

    Image: Shreya Dhanwanthary / Instagram

    Shreya looks scintillating in this sensuous photoshoot monochromatic picture. The actress gives her heart-warming smile to the camera lens. She goes gutsy and brave with the unbuttoned shirt and flaunts her cleavage.

    Image: Shreya Dhanwanthary / Instagram

    Shreya is looking somewhere distant in the racy picture. Her white shirt is unbuttoned as she flaunts her cleavage and toned body in this image.

    Image: Shreya Dhanwanthary / Instagram

    Shreya Dhanwanthary goes gutsy and bold in this topless look within the backdrop of forests flaunting her bare-chested look with wet hairs that elevated the hotness quotient.

