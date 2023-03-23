3 low-calorie tea-time snacks to stay healthy

There are many low-calorie tea-time snack options, which you can choose from to satisfy your cravings without ruining your diet in your daily routine.

Image: Getty Images

Snacks like roasted chickpeas, sliced cucumber with hummus, fruit salad, and more are all great options that are low in calories and have high nutrition. By choosing these healthier options, you can enjoy your tea time without getting guilty and stay on track with your weight loss or health goals. To help you stay fit and healthy in daily life without ruining your diet here, these are the three nutritious tea-time snacks you can have daily. ALSO: 3 super fruits which can help in alleviating daily constipation problems

Image: Getty Images

1. Roasted Chickpeas: Chickpeas are a great source of protein and fibre. Rinse and drain a can of chickpeas, spread them on a baking sheet, and bake them in the oven for 25-30 minutes at 400°F (200°C) until crispy. Sprinkle some salt and your choice of seasoning for extra flavor.

Image: Getty Images

2. Cucumber sandwich: Use thinly sliced cucumbers to replace bread, and add some low-fat cream cheese or hummus in between. It makes for a refreshing and low-calorie snack.

Image: Getty Images