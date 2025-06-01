Image Credit : social Media

Kochi

Max Temperature: 30°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel: 36°C

Kochi will see periods of rain throughout the day. Humidity levels will remain high despite the rainfall. Locals should make Sunday plans accordingly.

Kozhikode

Max Temperature: 29°C

Min Temperature: 24°C

Real Feel: 37°C

Kozhikode is expected to stay mostly cloudy. Light showers are expected. Humid air will make it feel warmer than it really is.