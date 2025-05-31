Image Credit : Asianet News

Bengaluru

Max Temperature: 29°C

Min Temperature: 21°C

Real Feel: 29°C

Bengaluru will see a cloudy and breezy Saturday, offering some respite from the heat. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 29°C. The skies are likely to remain grey throughout the day.

Mysuru

Max Temperature: 29°C

Min Temperature: 21°C

Real Feel: 30°C

Mysuru is also in for a cloudy day. There’s no significant rainfall expected but the weather remains unpredictable.