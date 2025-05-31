Karnataka Weather, May 31: Saturday to bring cloudy skies and humidity
Karnataka Weather, May 31: Increased humidity might make the day feel warmer, with chances of light rain in Mangaluru.
Karnataka Weather, May 31: Most cities will experience overcast skies, occasional breezes, and moderate in temperature. Increased humidity will make the day feel warmer. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Bengaluru
Max Temperature: 29°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 29°C
Bengaluru will see a cloudy and breezy Saturday, offering some respite from the heat. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 29°C. The skies are likely to remain grey throughout the day.
Mysuru
Max Temperature: 29°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 30°C
Mysuru is also in for a cloudy day. There’s no significant rainfall expected but the weather remains unpredictable.
Hubli-Dharwad
Max Temperature: 30°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 32°C
Hubli-Dharwad can expect mostly cloudy and windy conditions throughout the day. Humidity is expected to increase by afternoon.
Mangaluru
Max Temperature: 29°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 36°C
Cloudiness with a chance of light rain during the day. Rain showers are expected by late afternoon or evening. It's advisable to carry umbrellas if heading outdoors.