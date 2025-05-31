Image Credit : social media

Kochi

Max Temperature: 30°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel: 37°C

Kochi is bracing for periods of rain, becoming heavy at times, especially during the afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms are also a possibility.

Kozhikode

Max Temperature: 28°C

Min Temperature: 24°C

Real Feel: 33°C

Kozhikode will see occasional rain throughout the day. The rain will likely be more intense in the early morning and late afternoon.