Thiruvananthapuram

Max Temperature: 33°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel Temperature: 40°C

A mix of sunshine and clouds, with rain in some regions. Thunderstorm activity is expected to remain brief but could bring gusty winds. Plan your day accordingly.

Kollam

Max Temperature: 33°C

Min Temperature: 27°C

Real Feel Temperature: 39°C

Kollam’s weather will stay stable, with sunshine and periods of cloudiness. While there’s no strong likelihood of rain, the sky may remain partly overcast through the day.