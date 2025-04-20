Kerala Weather, April 20: Humidity and rain on Sunday? Check city-wise updates
Kerala Weather, April 20: Kochi and Kozhikode may see afternoon discomfort due to humidity, while Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam can expect a mix of sun and clouds with brief thunderstorms.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
Kerala Weather, April 20: High humidity, warm temperatures, and scattered thunderstorms, especially in northern and southern coastal areas. Residents should stay updated with changing weather conditions. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Kochi
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 27°C
Real Feel Temperature: 38°C
Kochi will see a mix of clouds and sun by the afternoon. While no major rain is forecast, the humid atmosphere may cause slight afternoon discomfort.
Kozhikode
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel Temperature: 38°C
In Kozhikode, residents can expect considerable cloud cover and scattered thunderstorms. Rain showers may offer short-term cooling, but the air will remain humid.
Thiruvananthapuram
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel Temperature: 40°C
A mix of sunshine and clouds, with rain in some regions. Thunderstorm activity is expected to remain brief but could bring gusty winds. Plan your day accordingly.
Kollam
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 27°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39°C
Kollam’s weather will stay stable, with sunshine and periods of cloudiness. While there’s no strong likelihood of rain, the sky may remain partly overcast through the day.