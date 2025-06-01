Image Credit : Getty

Hubli-Dharwad

Max Temperature: 29°C

Min Temperature: 22°C

Real Feel: 32°C

Hubli-Dharwad are expected to remain cloudy with gusty winds and a few passing thunderstorms. Rain could disrupt travel plans, so some caution is advised.

Mangaluru

Max Temperature: 31°C

Min Temperature: 24°C

Real Feel: 37°C

Mangaluru will see rain with the possibility of thunderstorms throughout the day. Conditions will remain humid and sticky. Residents are advised to stay updated with weather conditions.