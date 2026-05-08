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Karnataka Cop Scandal: Yadgir PSI Fears Arrest in Love Affair Row with Raichur Woman Cop
A 'love, sex, dhokha' case has blown up between a Yadgir PSI and a Raichur lady constable. The woman has filed a complaint, giving the whole case a new twist. Now, the PSI is facing multiple serious charges.
Betrayal in a police-police love story
The 'love, sex, dhokha' case involving Yadgir PSI Veeresh and Raichur lady constable Jayashri has taken a new turn. Jayashri filed a complaint after Viresh allegedly backed out of his promises, leading to serious allegations.
Serious allegations including rape
Constable Jayashri claims that PSI Veeresh took her to many places under the pretext of love. She has specifically alleged that he raped her in Koppal. Jayashri works as a constable at the Raichur Rural police station.
Two abortions
Jayashri has also accused Veeresh of forcing her to have two abortions because of the alleged rape. On top of that, cases for kidnapping and caste-based slurs under the SC/ST Atrocity Act have also been filed against him.
Viresh fears arrest
After Jayashri made these serious allegations, photos and videos of the couple went viral online. Following this, PSI Veeresh has gone on leave. It's believed he is trying to avoid a possible arrest.
Case filed at Raichur Women's Police Station
The official complaint detailing all the serious allegations made by woman constable Jayashri has been registered at the Raichur Women's Police Station. The image shows PSI Veeresh, who is at the centre of the controversy.
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