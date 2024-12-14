BJP MLA CT Ravi dances at Datta Jayanti procession in Chikkamagaluru

Datta Jayanti celebrations filled the In Dattatreya Peetha in the coffee land. In the backdrop of the Datta Jayanti festival, devotees collected alms in Chikkamagaluru city today (Friday). Like every year, thousands of Datta devotees participated in the procession. Bhajans, Kirtans, and DJ sound systems added to the grandeur of the procession. Devotees reiterated that the fight for the liberation of Datta Peetha will continue.

Chikkamagaluru city was completely saffronized today. On the second day of Datta Jayanti, a grand procession was held in the city under the leadership of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal. The procession formally commenced after special prayers were offered to Dattatreya at the Kamadhenu Ganapati Temple in Basavanahalli.

The procession, which passed through Basavanahalli Main Road, Hanumanthappa Circle, and MG Road, concluded at Azad Circle. Thousands of Datta devotees and members of the public participated. Young men and women danced to the music along the route. Youth danced enthusiastically to the DJ music from Hanumanthappa Circle to MG Road.

MLA CT Ravi danced vigorously to the folk music during the commencement of the procession. Later, during the procession on Basavanahalli Road, he performed a spirited dance with a Veeragase sword. He also showcased his skills by cutting lemons and coconuts with the sword. CT Ravi's wife, Pallavi Ravi, also joined him in the dance, attracting everyone's attention.

Bhajans and folk instruments added to the charm of the procession. Thousands of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists danced to the band music. Saffron flags dominated the procession route. State and national leaders of the Sangh Parivar participated.

Tight police security was deployed along the procession route. The police department captured the procession using drone cameras. Thousands of women watched the procession from rooftops. Superintendent of Police Dr. Vikram Amate and other police officers were on high alert.

Datta Peetha is definitely a sacred Hindu shrine. This is the message decided upon by the three organizations - Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, and Sri Rama Sene, said Sri Rama Sene National President Pramod Muthalik.

Speaking after participating in the procession, Pramod Muthalik said that the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, and Sri Rama Sene have been fighting for 25 years for Datta Peetha to be a Hindu shrine. Currently, it's limited to Fridays and the annual Urs. He stated that both would be shifted to Naganahalli next year. Speaker Chakravarti Sulibele and others participated.

Over 5,000 police personnel were deployed as a precautionary measure around the procession. Thousands of Datta devotees from across the state participated. Tomorrow morning, Datta devotees will bathe in Honnammanahalli and then proceed to Datta Peetha to perform homas and havanas, concluding the Datta Jayanti celebrations.

