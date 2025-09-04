Image Credit : Getty

Traditional recycling requires meticulous sorting. A ketchup bottle can’t go in with a milk jug, and even small contaminants like food residue can ruin an entire batch. Most of that waste ends up in landfills, where it lingers for decades, slowly breaking down into harmful microplastics.

This new process could eliminate the sorting step and recycle mixed plastics in bulk—saving time, money, and resources.