West Bengal weather update: Rain and hailstorm expected in Kolkata and other districts?

Rain is predicted for Kolkata and several districts of West Bengal starting today. Thunderstorms, hail, and gusty winds are also possible. Rainfall is expected until Sunday, with temperatures around 29 degrees Celsius.

The weather is gradually changing and especially for West Bengal. The heat has increased this year in February itself. People in Kolkata and other districts have been struggling with the heat for several days. Now they will get relief.

Although winter has bid farewell, rain is coming to give relief to everyone. Various districts and cities including Kolkata will get wet from today, Thursday. According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, there may be thunderstorms today.

There is a forecast of rain across the state today. There may be thunderstorms today. Similarly, there will be hailstorms and gusty winds today. Winds will blow at a speed of 40 to 50 kilometers in Purulia, Medinipur, East and West Burdwan, and Hooghly.

Gusty winds will blow at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometers in Kolkata, East Medinipur, and South 24 Parganas. There will be hailstorms on Saturday. Similarly, there is a possibility of thunderstorms in various districts on Sunday. Today, the heat will be less than other days. Today the maximum temperature will be 29 degrees. Similarly, the minimum will be 23 degrees. Overall, it will rain till next Sunday.

Latest Videos