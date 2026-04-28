Kolkata Weather Update: Cloudy Skies; Will Kal Baisakhi Storms Hit? Read Forecast
The Alipore Weather Department has predicted Kal Baisakhi storms across South Bengal all week. On Wednesday, which is also a polling day, winds could hit speeds of 60 km/h in Kolkata and several other districts.
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West Bengal Weather Forecast Kal Baisakhi Storm Alert
The weather office has issued a forecast for the entire week. South Bengal will likely experience Kal Baisakhi storms, with wind speeds reaching 60 km/h on Wednesday, the second election day. Heavy rain is also predicted for the northern parts of the state.
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West Bengal Weather Forecast Kal Baisakhi Storm Alert
Today, Tuesday, all districts in South Bengal will get light rain with thunderstorms. The weather office has also issued a storm warning. North and South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur, West Bardhaman, and Nadia may see winds of 50 to 60 km/h along with light rain. An orange alert is in place for these areas.
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West Bengal Weather Forecast Kal Baisakhi Storm Alert
Kolkata and the rest of South Bengal will experience storms with wind speeds of 40 to 50 km/h today. A yellow alert has been issued for these regions. The minimum temperature will be around 28 degrees Celsius, while the maximum will touch 35 degrees Celsius.
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West Bengal Weather Forecast Kal Baisakhi Storm Alert
The rain and storms will continue on Wednesday. On the second polling day, an orange alert is active for storms with speeds of 50 to 60 km/h. This alert covers Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, and both North and South 24 Parganas.
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West Bengal Weather Forecast Kal Baisakhi Storm Alert
On Wednesday, the same orange alert for storms is also in place for West Medinipur, Bankura, and both East and West Bardhaman. East Bardhaman might also receive heavy rainfall. The remaining districts are under a yellow alert, with light rain and winds of 40 to 50 km/h expected.
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West Bengal Weather Forecast Kal Baisakhi Storm Alert
All districts in South Bengal will see storms and rain until Saturday. Over the sea, gusty winds could reach speeds of up to 60 km/h.
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West Bengal Weather Forecast Kal Baisakhi Storm Alert
The rain isn't just for the south. North Bengal will also get its share. Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, and Alipurduar can expect heavy rain with thunderstorms. It looks like the entire state, from north to south, will be wet until Saturday.
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