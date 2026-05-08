5 5 Image Credit : Social Media

The term of the current Assembly has ended

The next Chief Minister will start work from the Assembly itself, as the Writers' Building isn't ready yet. According to sources, the state's Chief Secretary held a meeting with Assembly Secretary Samarendranath Das about this. The plan is for the new CM to take charge from a temporary secretariat in the Assembly's Annexe Building after the swearing-in on Saturday. He could start official work from here as early as this Monday.