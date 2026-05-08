West Bengal Cabinet Oath: Assembly Undergoes Facelift Ahead of Big Day; Read Details
West Bengal Assembly term ended Thursday night, making Mamata Banerjee no longer CM without formal resignation. New CM and MLAs will take oath on May 9 (25th Baishakh). Assembly is being revamped ahead of the ceremony.
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Bengal Assembly gets a fresh new look
With a 'saffron storm' sweeping through Bengal, the Assembly is getting ready for the new cabinet's swearing-in on Saturday. Workers are busy cleaning the walls and carrying out minor repairs. Sources say the new Chief Minister will work from this century-old building until the Writers' Building (Mahakaran) is fully prepared.
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A silent witness to Bengal's many political ups and downs
This building has seen it all. From the early days of Congress rule and two United Front governments to the Left Front's 34-year reign. It was here that then-CM Jyoti Basu introduced his new industrial policy. Most recently, the Trinamool Congress governed from these very halls for 15 years.
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The West Bengal Assembly is being prepared for a new chapter
The West Bengal Assembly is getting a thorough cleanup. While workers are busy, you can still spot books from the previous government's budget lying around. The nameplates for Speaker Biman Banerjee and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari are also still up. But it's just a matter of hours before these become a part of history, preserved only in the Assembly's records.
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Memories linger in the Assembly halls
BJP's winning candidate Arup Das visited the Assembly on Thursday. He shared that memories of the last five years came flooding back. He also felt heartbroken thinking about the murder of Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant, Chandranath Rath, because Chandranath had spent the last five years working right here in the Assembly.
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The term of the current Assembly has ended
The next Chief Minister will start work from the Assembly itself, as the Writers' Building isn't ready yet. According to sources, the state's Chief Secretary held a meeting with Assembly Secretary Samarendranath Das about this. The plan is for the new CM to take charge from a temporary secretariat in the Assembly's Annexe Building after the swearing-in on Saturday. He could start official work from here as early as this Monday.
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