West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee reveals January 5 isn't her real birthday despite official listing

Officially, today, January 5, is Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's birthday. However, this is not her actual birth date. Mamata Banerjee candidly discusses her birthday in her own book.

 

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 5, 2025, 3:52 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 5, 2025, 3:52 PM IST

Mamata Banerjee's Birthday

Officially, January 5 is Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's birthday. She was born in 1955. Although this date is officially her birthday, it is not her actual birth date, as stated by Mamata Banerjee herself.

article_image2

Mamata's Real Birthday

She has detailed her actual birth date in her own book. In her book 'Ekanthe', Mamata shares what she heard from her mother about her birth, candidly revealing her real birthday.

article_image3

Mamata's Birthday Details

At the beginning of page 48 of 'Ekanthe', she writes about her birthday, revealing the date and time of her birth.

article_image4

Mamata's Writing

Mamata writes, 'According to my mother, I was born during Sandhipuja on Maha Ashtami of Durga Puja. It had been raining continuously for three days before I was born, and the rain stopped as soon as I opened my eyes.'

article_image5

Year of Birth

While she revealed the circumstances of her birth, she didn't mention the year. Officially, Mamata turns 70 this year.

article_image6

Birth Records

During the NRC and CAA protests, Mamata mentioned that many people didn't have birth certificates back then and had to create them later.

article_image7

Mamata Banerjee

She has received numerous accolades in her political career, including being listed among Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People in 2012 and 2021. Even though it's not her actual birthday, TMC workers are extending their wishes to her today.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Kochi MBBS student dies after falling from hostel building while interacting with friends dmn

Kerala: MBBS student dies after falling from hostel building while interacting with friends, FIR registered

PM Modi reiterates AAP is 'disaster' for Delhi, promises corruption-free governance if BJP wins (WATCH) snt

PM Modi reiterates AAP is 'disaster' for Delhi, promises corruption-free governance if BJP wins (WATCH)

BJP highlights Nehru's 'betrayal' in Chinese annexation of Indian territory, slams Cong for blaming PM Modi snt

BJP highlights Nehru's 'betrayal' in Chinese annexation of Indian territory, slams Cong for blaming PM Modi

Coast guard chopper crash kills at least three in Gujarat's Porbandar dmn

Gujarat: Three killed as Indian Coast Guard chopper crashes in Porbandar during routine sortie (WATCH)

"1000 will be killed": Bihar man arrested for posting Mahakumbh bomb threat on Instagram to frame neighbour dmn

"1000s will be killed": Bihar man arrested for posting Mahakumbh bomb threat on Instagram to frame neighbour

Recent Stories

180 million people have been denied their voting rights, reveals Bangladesh CEC Nasir Uddin snt

180 million people have been denied their voting rights, reveals Bangladesh CEC Nasir Uddin

Messi breaks silence on missing Biden's Medal of Freedom ceremony, calls award "a profound privilege" dmn

Messi breaks silence on missing Biden's Medal of Freedom ceremony, calls award "a profound privilege"

Kerala: Kochi MBBS student dies after falling from hostel building while interacting with friends dmn

Kerala: MBBS student dies after falling from hostel building while interacting with friends, FIR registered

PM Modi reiterates AAP is 'disaster' for Delhi, promises corruption-free governance if BJP wins (WATCH) snt

PM Modi reiterates AAP is 'disaster' for Delhi, promises corruption-free governance if BJP wins (WATCH)

Chennai Weather LATEST update: Met office issues HEAVY RAIN alert for January 2025; Check ATG

Chennai Weather LATEST update: Met office issues HEAVY RAIN alert for January 2025; Check

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon