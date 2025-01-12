Weather LATEST update: Thunderstorms, rainfall predicted in several states; Check here

Severe weather changes are expected over the next two days, with thunderstorms and rainfall predicted in several states

Significant weather changes are expected in India on January 11 and 12. A new western disturbance is expected to affect northern and southern parts of the country. Light to moderate scattered rainfall/snowfall is forecast in the western Himalayan region

Thunderstorms and rain are forecast for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan on January 11, and Uttarakhand on January 11 and 12

There is a possibility of hailstorms in Rajasthan on January 11. Cold wave and rain are expected in North India. Significant weather changes will also be seen in the southern states of the country

The IMD said there is a vortex over the southeast Bay of Bengal and north Tamil Nadu. Due to this, there is a possibility of rainfall in the state on January 11 and 12

Light to moderate rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms will occur in some northeastern states on January 13

Temperatures may drop by 2 degrees Celsius in Northwest India over the next three days. Minimum temperatures may rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius in Central India in the next two days

No significant change in minimum temperature is likely over East India in the next 24 hours. Minimum temperatures may rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in Maharashtra and Gujarat in the next 24 hours

The IMD issued a cold wave alert for Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh on January 10

Dense fog conditions will prevail over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh from night to early morning till January 11

