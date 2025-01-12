Weather LATEST update: Thunderstorms, rainfall predicted in several states; Check here

Severe weather changes are expected over the next two days, with thunderstorms and rainfall predicted in several states

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 12, 2025, 8:16 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 12, 2025, 8:16 AM IST

Significant weather changes are expected in India on January 11 and 12. A new western disturbance is expected to affect northern and southern parts of the country. Light to moderate scattered rainfall/snowfall is forecast in the western Himalayan region

article_image2

Thunderstorms and rain are forecast for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan on January 11, and Uttarakhand on January 11 and 12

article_image3

There is a possibility of hailstorms in Rajasthan on January 11. Cold wave and rain are expected in North India. Significant weather changes will also be seen in the southern states of the country

article_image4

The IMD said there is a vortex over the southeast Bay of Bengal and north Tamil Nadu. Due to this, there is a possibility of rainfall in the state on January 11 and 12

article_image5

Light to moderate rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms will occur in some northeastern states on January 13

article_image6

Temperatures may drop by 2 degrees Celsius in Northwest India over the next three days. Minimum temperatures may rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius in Central India in the next two days

article_image7

No significant change in minimum temperature is likely over East India in the next 24 hours. Minimum temperatures may rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in Maharashtra and Gujarat in the next 24 hours

article_image8

The IMD issued a cold wave alert for Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh on January 10

article_image9

Dense fog conditions will prevail over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh from night to early morning till January 11

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bride's mother calls off wedding after drunk groom, his friends create ruckus, asks guests to return (WATCH) shk

Bride's mother calls off wedding after drunk groom, his friends create ruckus, asks guests to return (WATCH)

Chhattisgarh: Two dead, 6 injured in centering frame crash at under-construction building in Raipur shk

Chhattisgarh: Two dead, 6 injured in centering frame crash at under-construction building in Raipur

UP constable bleeds to death after Chinese Manjha slashes throat while riding bike shk

UP constable bleeds to death after Chinese Manjha slashes throat while riding bike

'My wife is wonderful, I love staring at her': Anand Mahindra reacts to 90-hour work week debate (WATCH) shk

'My wife is wonderful, I love staring at her': Anand Mahindra reacts to 90-hour work week debate (WATCH)

Mahakumbh 2025: Judges, Lawyers, and Lokayuktas unite to empower pilgrims with Justice and Rights Awareness

Mahakumbh 2025: Judges, Lawyers, and Lokayuktas unite to empower pilgrims with Justice and Rights Awareness

Recent Stories

Lionel Messi led Argentina team to arrive in Kerala on October 25 for friendly matches, fan interaction dmn

Lionel Messi led Argentina team to arrive in Kerala on October 25 for friendly matches, fan interaction

IND vs ENG: Shami returns, Samson picked over Pant as BCCI announces India squad for England T20I series hrd

IND vs ENG: Shami returns, Samson picked over Pant as BCCI announces India squad for England T20I series

Bride's mother calls off wedding after drunk groom, his friends create ruckus, asks guests to return (WATCH) shk

Bride's mother calls off wedding after drunk groom, his friends create ruckus, asks guests to return (WATCH)

Chhattisgarh: Two dead, 6 injured in centering frame crash at under-construction building in Raipur shk

Chhattisgarh: Two dead, 6 injured in centering frame crash at under-construction building in Raipur

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: HUGE discounts on iPhone 15, OnePlus 13 and more gcw

Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale 2025: HUGE discounts on iPhone 15, OnePlus 13 and more

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon