Weather LATEST update: THIS state to suffer from scorching heat next week? Met office has THIS to say

The state will be scorched by terrible heat! The weather will change within a week, with terrible days ahead

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 4, 2025, 7:24 AM IST

Significant changes in weather have also occurred in the plains of North India. In the last two days, Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab have experienced rainfall and a significant drop in temperature. On the other hand, Odisha is experiencing record temperatures in March. People have already started feeling the heat. Terrible heat in Odisha

budget 2025
article_image2

On Sunday, Delhi's maximum temperature was 27 degrees Celsius, which is 0.4 degrees below normal. The Meteorological Department forecasts that there will be fog in Delhi on Monday morning. The maximum temperature will be 29 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be 13 degrees Celsius. An 'orange alert' has been issued for heavy rain and snowfall in some parts of Himachal Pradesh on March 4. This information has been provided by the local weather center. The Meteorological Department has informed that an 'orange alert' has been issued in Chamba, Kangra, and Lahaul and Spiti on March 4 due to heavy snowfall and rainfall on February 26, 27, and 28

article_image3

The temperature has crossed 38 degrees Celsius in many places in Odisha. At the same time, the heatwave is increasing in Odisha. The temperature has crossed the 38-degree Celsius mark in three major cities of the state. These cities include Titlagarh, Jharsuguda, and Balangir, where people are scorched by the intense sun. In a statement issued by the Meteorological Department, it has been said that the maximum temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius has been recorded in Titlagarh

article_image4

At the same time, Jharsuguda is in second place. The temperature has been recorded at 38.2 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in Balangir was 38 degrees Celsius

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Pune woman raped, robbed after being forced into obscene act with cousin; 2 accused sent to police custody anr

Pune woman raped, robbed after being forced into obscene act with cousin; 2 accused sent to police custody

Shama Mohamed fat-shames Rohit Sharma: Harbhajan slams Congress leader over her controversial remarks (WATCH)

Shama Mohamed fat-shames Rohit Sharma: Harbhajan slams Congress leader over her controversial remarks (WATCH)

Himani Narwal murder: Accused Sachin caught on cam carrying bag stuffed with body; WATCH chilling CCTV snt

Himani Narwal murder: Accused Sachin caught on cam carrying bag stuffed with body; WATCH chilling CCTV

ISI backed terror plot to attack Ayodhya's Ram Temple foiled; Suspect nabbed, hand grenades recovered snt

ISI-backed terror plot to attack Ayodhya's Ram Temple foiled; Suspect nabbed, hand grenades recovered

Heated argument turns fatal as Kerala man shoots wife dead in Coimbatore before killing himself dmn

Heated argument turns fatal as Kerala man shoots wife dead in Coimbatore before killing himself

Recent Stories

Women's day 2025: 7 solo travel destinations to empower yourself MEG

Women's day 2025: 7 solo travel destinations to empower yourself

Netanyahu thanks Trump for 'unwavering support', calls 'Israel's greatest friend' amid Gaza conflict; WATCH anr

Netanyahu thanks Trump for 'unwavering support', calls 'Israel's greatest friend' amid Gaza conflict; WATCH

UCO bank to Ceat: 6 shares to watch today on March 4 ATG

UCO bank to Ceat: 6 shares to watch today on March 4

Kolkata Metro update: East-West metro to remain closed for two and half days for THIS reason ATG

Kolkata Metro update: East-West metro to remain closed for two and half days for THIS reason

Ghee benefits: Get soft, beautiful lips with just a DROP snt

Ghee benefits: Get soft, beautiful lips with just a DROP!

Recent Videos

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

Video Icon
IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

Video Icon
CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

Video Icon
'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special

PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special

Video Icon