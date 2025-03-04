Weather LATEST update: THIS state to suffer from scorching heat next week? Met office has THIS to say

The state will be scorched by terrible heat! The weather will change within a week, with terrible days ahead

Significant changes in weather have also occurred in the plains of North India. In the last two days, Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab have experienced rainfall and a significant drop in temperature. On the other hand, Odisha is experiencing record temperatures in March. People have already started feeling the heat. Terrible heat in Odisha

On Sunday, Delhi's maximum temperature was 27 degrees Celsius, which is 0.4 degrees below normal. The Meteorological Department forecasts that there will be fog in Delhi on Monday morning. The maximum temperature will be 29 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be 13 degrees Celsius. An 'orange alert' has been issued for heavy rain and snowfall in some parts of Himachal Pradesh on March 4. This information has been provided by the local weather center. The Meteorological Department has informed that an 'orange alert' has been issued in Chamba, Kangra, and Lahaul and Spiti on March 4 due to heavy snowfall and rainfall on February 26, 27, and 28

The temperature has crossed 38 degrees Celsius in many places in Odisha. At the same time, the heatwave is increasing in Odisha. The temperature has crossed the 38-degree Celsius mark in three major cities of the state. These cities include Titlagarh, Jharsuguda, and Balangir, where people are scorched by the intense sun. In a statement issued by the Meteorological Department, it has been said that the maximum temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius has been recorded in Titlagarh

At the same time, Jharsuguda is in second place. The temperature has been recorded at 38.2 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in Balangir was 38 degrees Celsius

