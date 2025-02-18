Weather LATEST Update: IMD forecasts weeklong rain alert amid soaring temperatures; Check

The region is expected to experience continuous rain throughout the week. The meteorological department has issued a major update regarding the upcoming storms and rainfall.

Weather changes across the country, including Delhi-NCR. Temperatures have started rising since the beginning of February.

The scorching heat of the sun is making it difficult for people to breathe during the day. Sweltering temperatures leave many exhausted, seeking shade and relief from the relentless heatwave.

According to the Meteorological Department, light to moderate rainfall is expected in several states within the next two days.

There is a possibility of rain in parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh, besides Delhi.

The scorching afternoon sun arrived early in February, making people exhausted from the intense heat. The unseasonal warmth leaves many struggling, seeking shade and respite from the relentless temperatures.

However, it feels slightly cold in the morning and evening. This morning, Delhi's minimum temperature was 11.2 degrees Celsius, which is 0.2 degrees above normal.

The maximum temperature during the day can be recorded between 28 and 30 degrees. This situation is being felt not only in Delhi but also in the plains of North India.

The increasing heat during the day may bring relief to many places in the country, including Delhi. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall in the next two to three days.

Cloudy weather and light rain are likely in some parts of the western and northern regions of the state from February 18 to 20 due to a western disturbance.

According to the Meteorological Department, a thunderstorm warning has been issued for several places in North India tomorrow.

Thunderstorm warnings have been issued in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. Besides, there is a possibility of rain in Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and the northeastern states. Meanwhile, heavy rain or snowfall warnings have also been issued in some places in Arunachal Pradesh.

Latest Videos