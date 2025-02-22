Weather LATEST update: Country to witness HEAVY rain, high temperature? Check HERE

Saturday will bring both rain and intense heat! What will the temperature be in Kolkata today?

Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 22, 2025, 7:56 AM IST

The weather has changed again in several states of North India, including Delhi. Due to western disturbances, several states have experienced rain. It is expected that several states will remain cloudy on Saturday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast weather changes in Delhi, UP, Haryana. There is a possibility of drizzle in Delhi today. The sky will remain cloudy in the capital Delhi from Friday morning. There may be light rain in some areas

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Saturday is around 26 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature is around 13 degrees Celsius. The weather will remain dry on Saturday, but the temperature may drop slightly in the morning, which may cause some cold to be felt. West Uttar Pradesh will experience gusty winds and there is a possibility of rain. There is a mixed weather forecast for the western and eastern parts of UP.West Uttar Pradesh may experience light rain and strong winds (20-30 km/h), but the weather in East Uttar Pradesh will remain mostly dry. The minimum temperature may fluctuate. There is a possibility of light rain in these districts of Haryana. The Haryana Meteorological Department has forecast light rain and cloudy conditions. Districts like Hisar, Sirsa and Bhiwani may experience light rain along with cold winds. There is a possibility of slight drop in temperature

There is a possibility of rain in several districts of Punjab. The effect of western disturbances will be seen in Punjab as well. Amritsar, Ludhiana, Bhatinda. The weather in Madhya Pradesh will remain mostly dry, but there is a possibility of light rain in northern regions like Gwalior and Chambal. The weather will be clear

Rainfall in Himachal and Uttarakhand. Significant changes in the weather have been observed in several mountainous states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand. There is not much chance of rain in West Bengal on Saturday. The sky will remain bright throughout the day

