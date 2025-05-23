Chennai's Pink Auto service, launched for women's safety, faces misuse with men traveling in them. Authorities warn of seizing autos violating the women-only rule and urge public cooperation to report violations.

The Tamil Nadu transport department has warned of strict action against men traveling in "Pink Autos," introduced for the safety and convenience of women. Authorities have announced that autos violating the rules will be seized.

Pink Auto Project:

In 2023, the "Pink Auto" service was launched in Chennai to ensure women's safety. These autos are driven by women and designed to carry only women passengers. The autos are equipped with safety features like GPS devices and panic buttons. The main objective of this project is to make women's travel safe and reliable.

Increase in Violations:

A year after the project's launch, complaints arose that many "Pink Autos" were carrying male passengers. This caused dissatisfaction among social activists and women passengers, who felt that the fundamental purpose of the project was being undermined. There were also accusations that Pink Auto drivers sometimes refused to pick up women while carrying male passengers.

Officials' Warning:

Following these complaints, transport officials have now started taking strict action. They have categorically stated that "Pink Autos" should be operated only for women and that men are completely prohibited from traveling in them.

A transport official said, "Pink Autos were launched for the safety of women. Any auto found carrying male passengers in violation of the rules will be immediately seized. Legal action will be taken against the drivers involved."

Public Cooperation Needed:

To ensure the success of this project, the public, especially women, are requested to inform the transport department or the police about any "Pink Autos" violating the rules. These measures are expected to restore the purpose of the "Pink Auto" project and ensure safe travel for women.