Image Credit : X-@Sooraj35_

The Meteorological Department has warned of heavy to very heavy rains in coastal Andhra districts and Yanam. They said that there could be widespread rains in the Rayalaseema region as well. Even if it doesn't rain in other areas, the weather will cool down due to cloud cover.

The intensity of gusty winds in AP is expected to be high, with winds blowing at 30-60 kmph in many places and strong winds up to 70 kmph in some places. So the Disaster Management Organization is warning people to be alert.