TMC's Lakshmi Bhandar scheme set to increase monthly aid to Rs 2000?

Lakshmi Bhandar, a cash transfer scheme for women in West Bengal, may see an increase in its monthly payout. This is potentially great news for the women beneficiaries of the state.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 5, 2024, 6:02 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 5, 2024, 6:02 PM IST

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee introduced several popular schemes during the 2021 assembly elections. Among them, Lakshmi Bhandar was the most popular.

article_image2

She had announced this scheme before the assembly elections. Lakshmi Bhandar is primarily for women. Initially, the Chief Minister announced that women would receive Rs 500 and Rs 1000. Women just had to meet certain criteria.

article_image3

If those are correct, then everyone who applies for Lakshmi Bhandar will gradually receive Rs 500 and Rs 1000. Rs 500 will be allocated for general women and Rs 1000 will be allocated for Scheduled Castes and other tribes.

article_image4

Later, this amount was increased to Rs 1000 for general women and Rs 1200 for Scheduled Tribes. Now, a new announcement for Lakshmi Bhandar. The grant will reportedly be increased from Rs 1200 to Rs 2000.

article_image5

This has been announced by the Trinamool Congress itself! The women of the state are very happy with this news. The update has already reached them.

article_image6

From the party's Vijaya Sammilani stage, the Trinamool chief announced that Lakshmi Bhandar would be increased to two thousand rupees in the 2026 assembly elections. However, after this, the BJP started taunting the current state government as a government of allowances and grants.

article_image7

Incidentally, on the instructions of the Chief Minister, Vijaya Sammilani of Trinamool based on block and area including felicitation of veteran workers is being organized. At the Vijaya Sammilani program organized by South Khand Trinamool in Patashpur, the Panchayat Pradhan announced that Lakshmi Bhandar would be increased by one thousand rupees to two thousand rupees in the next twenty-six assembly elections.

article_image8

Trinamool chief Bijanbandhu Bag said, "We also want justice in the matter of begging. Our leader has respected this movement of the people. Some political parties are slandering our party in front of women. In the twenty-six assembly, Lakshmi Bhandar will increase by one thousand rupees to two thousand rupees."

