Tamil Nadu Weather: Heavy Rain Alert for 18 Districts - Is Yours on the List?

While Tamil Nadu was experiencing summer-like heat in February, heavy rains have been lashing delta districts for the past few days.

With rain falling in districts including Thanjavur, Tenkasi, and Nagapattinam, a heavy rain warning has been issued for 18 districts in Tamil Nadu in the next 3 hours.

Tamilnadu Weather Update

Following the end of the Northeast monsoon, Tamil Nadu experienced severe heat in February, resembling summer. As a result, the public avoided going out during the day. At the same time, there was heavy dew at night. In this situation, the Meteorological Center had warned that 9 districts in Tamil Nadu would receive heavy rain. Accordingly, rain fell in various parts of Thanjavur district including Orathanadu, Pattukottai, Papapanadu, and Nagapattinam district including Chittaimur, Kachchanagaram, Bangal, Kolappadu.

Tamilnadu Rain

In this situation, the Chennai Meteorological Center has released a report with information on which districts are going to receive rain. According to it, due to the change in the speed of the easterly wind, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning in many places in South Tamil Nadu, in a few places in North Tamil Nadu, and in Puducherry and Karaikal areas today. Heavy rain is likely to occur in one or two places in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram districts.

Rain update

Tomorrow, there is a chance of light to moderate rain in a few places in South Tamil Nadu, in one or two places in North Tamil Nadu, and in Puducherry and Karaikal areas. On the 3rd, there is a chance of light to moderate rain in one or two places in South Tamil Nadu. Generally dry weather is likely to prevail in North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas. Similarly, the Meteorological Center has informed that generally dry weather is likely to prevail in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas till the 4th and 6th.

Chennai Weather Update

The sky is likely to be partly cloudy in Chennai and suburban areas today. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 33 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 24 -25 degree Celsius.

Tamilnadu Rain Alert

Meanwhile, there is a chance of rain in 18 districts of Tamil Nadu in the next 3 hours, i.e. till 10 am. There is a chance of rain in Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, Mayiladuthurai, Sivagangai, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Villupuram and Puducherry, Karaikal areas.

