Tamil Nadu: Thalapathy Vijay's aide & TVK general secretary Bussy Anand arrested for distributing leaflets

TVK party general secretary Bussy Anand has been arrested following the distribution of leaflets written by actor Vijay emphasizing women's safety.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party workers on Monday (Dec 30) distributed letters written by Vijay emphasizing women's safety near a women's college. Despite police requests to stop, they engaged in arguments, leading to arrests.

Following the arrests of TVK party workers, Bussy Anand, the general secretary, rushed to see them and was subsequently arrested for distributing letter without prior permission.

The arrest took place in T. Nagar, Chennai, creating a stir. This follows the sexual harassment case of a college student, which has sparked protests from political parties.

Vijay met Governor R.N. Ravi and submitted a petition urging for law and order, women's safety, and central government aid to the state.

Following Bussy Anand's arrest, the police reportedly released the five or more party workers they had detained. As per report, Anand was later released. This incident has caused a stir in Tamil Nadu politics and among Vijay's fans.

