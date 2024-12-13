Tamil Nadu Rainfall ALERT: Historic rainfall lashes Thoothukudi, Nellai, Tenkasi districts

Tamil Nadu Weatherman Pradeep John: Heavy rainfall continues across Tamil Nadu. Several districts have recorded unprecedented rainfall, particularly in areas like Manjolai, Mayiladuthurai, and Thoothukudi

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 13, 2024, 11:05 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 13, 2024, 11:05 AM IST

Northeast Monsoon Tamil Nadu

Following the early onset of the Northeast Monsoon, widespread rain has been occurring intermittently throughout Tamil Nadu. The deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal, adjacent to the Sri Lankan coast, now persists over the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining areas. The Meteorological Department has indicated that it is likely to move west-northwestwards and gradually weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area over south Tamil Nadu

article_image2

Tamil Nadu Rain

Consequently, a red alert warning has been issued for extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places in Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Thoothukudi districts. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also predicted for 16 districts, including Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Theni, and Virudhunagar. Heavy rainfall is expected in Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Trichy, Karur, Dindigul, Tiruppur, and Coimbatore districts

article_image3

Nellai Heavy Rain

Following this, heavy rainfall lashed districts including Nellai, Tenkasi, and Thoothukudi. Floodwaters entered houses, and roads were inundated. Due to the widespread heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, holidays were declared for schools in 23 districts, and half-yearly exams were postponed

article_image4

Tamil Nadu Weatherman

Tamil Nadu Weatherman Pradeep John posted on X: Without a doubt, the most severe monsoon day for Tamil Nadu in a long time. Heavy rain has been recorded in almost all districts. Can't single out one district. Every district is getting heavy rain. Uthu in Manjolai - 500 mm, Mayiladuthurai-Cuddalore belt 300 mm, Thoothukudi Kovilpatti 350+ mm, Courtallam saw historic flows. Heavy rain in Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Dindigul. Widespread rain between Perambalur-Ariyalur

article_image5

Tamil Nadu Weatherman Pradeep John

In another post, he mentioned that the rain hasn't stopped in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi. These areas are experiencing historic rainfall. He predicts historic rainfall in the Manjolai hills

