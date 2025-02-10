Tamil Nadu: Annamalai slams DMK over loan waivers; Periyakaruppan defends Rs 19,878 crore relief

With the DMK government in Tamil Nadu nearing its 4-year mark, a debate has sparked between Annamalai and Periyakaruppan regarding loan waivers. Annamalai accused the DMK of failing to fulfill election promises, while Periyakaruppan claims waivers worth Rs 19,878 crore have been implemented.

Jewelry Loan Waiver in Cooperative Bank: Minister's Detailed List

As the DMK government in Tamil Nadu approaches its 4-year anniversary, various election promises like education loan waivers, farmer loan waivers, and cooperative bank jewelry loan waivers have been announced. Recently, an announcement was made regarding the waiver of education loans for Adi Dravidar students. BJP state president Annamalai criticized this, stating that the DMK had not implemented its loan waiver announcements.

Minister's Response to Annamalai

In response, Cooperation Minister Periyakaruppan stated that Annamalai had highlighted the 33rd promise in the DMK's election manifesto, claiming it hadn't been fulfilled and accusing the Chief Minister of deceiving farmers. As the concerned minister, Periyakaruppan had issued a clarification statement, hoping Annamalai would understand.

Annamalai's Claim is Untrue

However, Annamalai's continued assertion that farmers were deceived by the lack of loan waivers is untrue. The 33rd promise, concerning farmers, has been fulfilled. Crop loans worth Rs 12,110 crore have been waived. Additionally, jewelry loans up to 5 sovereigns in cooperative banks, totaling rs 5,013 crore, have been waived and disbursed.

Jewelry Loan Waiver Amount

Furthermore, loans worth Rs 2,755 crore taken by women's self-help groups from cooperative banks have been waived. In total, Rs 19,878 crore in loans have been waived for 4,509,640 beneficiaries. The DMK government has fulfilled these promises made during the election. Periyakaruppan questioned the fairness of denying the implementation of these waivers.

