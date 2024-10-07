Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sachkhand Express offers free meals for passengers on 2000 km route

    Did you know there's a train journey in India where passengers enjoy free food throughout their trip? This isn't a short ride, but a journey of thousands of kilometers where delicious, hot meals are served free of charge, adding to the spiritual experience.

    article_image1
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 4:15 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 4:15 PM IST

    The railway plays a crucial role in the Indian public transport system. Those traveling long distances with children and heavy luggage prefer to travel by rail. Those who want to go on excursions while chatting with friends, the elderly who want a comfortable journey without any jerks, college students, employees... everyone likes to travel by rail. But along with a comfortable journey, if food is available for free... that journey will be even more pleasant. One such railway service that offers free food is running in our country. 

    article_image2

    Traveling long distances by train is very convenient but food is a problem. The food served on trains is not tasty or clean. No one likes to eat railway food except to satisfy their hunger. And you can't take food from home for a long journey. Even if you take it with you, it will only last for a day or two. 

    No matter which train you travel on, food will be a problem. But there is one train journey where you don't have to worry about food at all. Passengers can enjoy delicious food without paying any money. Not just one or two, but thousands of kilometers of travel, passengers get free hot food. You can enjoy the train journey and enjoy delicious food for free.  
     

    article_image3

    Free food for passengers on this train : 

    Amritsar is the holiest shrine of Sikhs. Lakhs of Sikhs visit the Golden Temple (Harmandir Sahib) in this city of Punjab. From here they go to visit another Sikh shrine, Nanded Hazur Sahib. In this way, the spiritual journey of Sikhs continues from Punjab to Maharashtra.  

    Indian Railways runs Sachkhand Express (12715) in the background of Sikh pilgrimage between Amritsar and Nanded.  This super fast express runs every day. It is the most important train service connecting the Gurudwaras, passing through the country's capital New Delhi and Bhopal.  

    However, the distance between Amritsar and Nanded is 2,081 km. Sikhs travel this far to visit their holy places... so food is provided free of cost to the passengers of this train to satisfy their hunger. Delicious hot Punjabi dishes are served to the passengers. 
     

    article_image4

    This Sachkhand Express, which runs between Amritsar and Nanded, passes through various states. This train stops at a total of 39 stations. Free food is provided at the stations where this train stops. These dining arrangements have been made at a total of six railway stations. Sikhs from different places have set up this langar (community kitchen) for their people. 

    This train service, which started in 1995, used to run once a week. However, it was converted into a daily service from 2007. This Sachkhand Express service has been running for three decades. More than 2,000 passengers use this train service every day.  Since this train is on a spiritual journey, food is provided free of cost to all the passengers. 

    Free food is provided at Manmad, Delhi, Bhusaval, Bhopal, Gwalior and Nanded railway stations where this Sachkhand Express travels. This langar is going on under the auspices of Gurudwaras, the holy places of Sikhs. Vegetarian food like Kathy Chawal, Dal, Sabzi is prepared every day and served hot to the passengers. Passengers of Sachkhand Express will continue their journey happily with this delicious food. 

