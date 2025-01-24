Republic Day rush? Special trains announced from Chennai to Kanyakumari and Thiruvananthapuram

Special trains will run from Chennai Egmore to Kanyakumari and from Kanyakumari to Tambaram for the Republic Day holiday. Similarly, a special train has been announced from Chennai Central to Thiruvananthapuram.

Republic Day Special Train Holidays are a celebration not only for students but also for government employees. Tomorrow is Saturday, followed by Sunday, Republic Day, which is a holiday. Therefore, in view of the holidays, the public will travel out of town, so a special train announcement has been made to control the rush in trains. In this regard, Southern Railway has announced that a special train will be operated from Chennai Egmore to Kanyakumari and from Kanyakumari to Tambaram.

Kanyakumari Special Train

Kanyakumari Special Train Accordingly, the special train (train number 06053/06054) will depart from Chennai Egmore at 10:40 PM tonight (January 24) and reach Kanyakumari at 12 PM tomorrow. Similarly, the special train departing from Kanyakumari at 8:30 PM on the 26th will reach Chennai Tambaram at 8:30 AM the next day.

Special Train Amenities

This special train will have one second-class AC coach, five third-class AC coaches, eight reserved coaches, and one unreserved coach. This special train departs from Chennai Egmore and reaches Kanyakumari via Villupuram, Ariyalur, Trichy, Madurai, and Tirunelveli.

Thiruvananthapuram Special

Thiruvananthapuram Special Train Similarly, a special train (06057/06058) will be operated from Chennai Central to Thiruvananthapuram. This train will depart from Chennai Central at 11:50 PM tonight (January 24) and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 6:00 PM tomorrow. Similarly, a special train will depart from Thiruvananthapuram on the 26th and arrive at Chennai Central railway station the next day. This train goes via Central, Arakkonam, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, and reaches Kochivelly. Reservations for this train have now started.

