Republic Day rush? Special trains announced from Chennai to Kanyakumari and Thiruvananthapuram

Special trains will run from Chennai Egmore to Kanyakumari and from Kanyakumari to Tambaram for the Republic Day holiday. Similarly, a special train has been announced from Chennai Central to Thiruvananthapuram.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 24, 2025, 11:07 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 24, 2025, 11:07 AM IST

Train Ticket Cancellation

Republic Day Special Train

Holidays are a celebration not only for students but also for government employees. Tomorrow is Saturday, followed by Sunday, Republic Day, which is a holiday. Therefore, in view of the holidays, the public will travel out of town, so a special train announcement has been made to control the rush in trains.

In this regard, Southern Railway has announced that a special train will be operated from Chennai Egmore to Kanyakumari and from Kanyakumari to Tambaram.

article_image2

Kanyakumari Special Train

Kanyakumari Special Train

Accordingly, the special train (train number 06053/06054) will depart from Chennai Egmore at 10:40 PM tonight (January 24) and reach Kanyakumari at 12 PM tomorrow. Similarly, the special train departing from Kanyakumari at 8:30 PM on the 26th will reach Chennai Tambaram at 8:30 AM the next day.

article_image3

Special Train Amenities

This special train will have one second-class AC coach, five third-class AC coaches, eight reserved coaches, and one unreserved coach. This special train departs from Chennai Egmore and reaches Kanyakumari via Villupuram, Ariyalur, Trichy, Madurai, and Tirunelveli.

article_image4

Thiruvananthapuram Special

Thiruvananthapuram Special Train

Similarly, a special train (06057/06058) will be operated from Chennai Central to Thiruvananthapuram. This train will depart from Chennai Central at 11:50 PM tonight (January 24) and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 6:00 PM tomorrow.

Similarly, a special train will depart from Thiruvananthapuram on the 26th and arrive at Chennai Central railway station the next day. This train goes via Central, Arakkonam, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, and reaches Kochivelly. Reservations for this train have now started.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

RG Kar rape case: CBI moves Calcutta HC seeking death penalty for convict Sanjay Roy; hearing on January 27 anr

RG Kar rape case: CBI moves Calcutta HC seeking death penalty for convict Sanjay Roy; hearing on January 27

BREAKING: 'Badly drafted petition': Supreme Court dismisses PIL challenging TDS system of Income Tax Act shk

BREAKING: 'Badly drafted petition': Supreme Court dismisses PIL challenging TDS system of Income Tax Act

Pune SHOCKER: Man stabs wife to death after argument, posts remorseful video on office social media group anr

Pune SHOCKER: Man stabs wife to death after argument, posts remorseful video on office social media group

Mahakumbh 2025: Triveni skies to shine with stunning drone show from January 24-26

Mahakumbh 2025: Triveni skies to shine with stunning drone show from January 24-26

Saif Ali Khan records statement with Mumbai cops, recounts horrific night of attack at his home; Read anr

Saif Ali Khan records statement with Mumbai cops, recounts horrific night of attack at his home; Read

Recent Stories

RG Kar rape case: CBI moves Calcutta HC seeking death penalty for convict Sanjay Roy; hearing on January 27 anr

RG Kar rape case: CBI moves Calcutta HC seeking death penalty for convict Sanjay Roy; hearing on January 27

BREAKING: 'Badly drafted petition': Supreme Court dismisses PIL challenging TDS system of Income Tax Act shk

BREAKING: 'Badly drafted petition': Supreme Court dismisses PIL challenging TDS system of Income Tax Act

TruGolf Stock Gallops In After-hours On Availability Of New Portable Golf Launch Monitor In Canada: Retail Gets Excited

TruGolf Stock Gallops In After-hours On Availability Of New Portable Golf Launch Monitor In Canada: Retail Gets Excited

National Girl Child Day 2025: 10 legal rights for girls in India ATG

National Girl Child Day 2025: 10 legal rights for girls in India

Meet John Ratcliffe, CIA's new director confirmed by US Senate anr

Meet John Ratcliffe, CIA's new director confirmed by US Senate

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 Winner PREDICTION: Countdown to Grand Finale Begins! Who is Leading?

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 Winner PREDICTION: Countdown to Grand Finale Begins! Who is Leading?

Video Icon
Teri Deewani to Chand Sifarish - Top 10 Iconic Songs by KAILASH KHER That Will Stir Your Soul!

Teri Deewani to Chand Sifarish - Top 10 Iconic Songs by KAILASH KHER That Will Stir Your Soul!

Video Icon
Shahid Kapoor Visits Mithibai College Ahead of Deva Release | WATCH

Shahid Kapoor Visits Mithibai College Ahead of Deva Release | WATCH

Video Icon
Indu Nand Giri: From IT Professional to Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara

Indu Nand Giri: From IT Professional to Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara

Video Icon
Raging Wildfire Engulfs Los Angeles Hills, Evacuations Ordered

Raging Wildfire Engulfs Los Angeles Hills, Evacuations Ordered

Video Icon