Remembering Vikram Sarabhai, the father of Indian space program

Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai's monumental contributions enabled India to stand shoulder to shoulder with the world in the space sector. Let's look at some facts you must know about this visionary, great scientist and passionate patriot

India is on Friday remembering and honouring Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai, the father of the Indian space program and architect of the Indian Space Research Organisation, on his birth anniversary. His monumental contributions enabled India to stand shoulder to shoulder with the world in the space sector. Let's look at some facts you must know about this visionary, great scientist and passionate patriot. * Born in 1919, Sarabhai was educated at Gujarat college in Ahmedabad and St Johns College in Cambridge, UK. He completed his research on Photo-fission at Cavendish laboratories, Cambridge. * When the second World War broke out, Sarabhai returned to India and joined the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru to continue his studies (1940-45) under the guidance of Nobel laureate Sir CV Raman. Also Watch: India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

Image: Vikram Sarabhai with Nobel laureate Sir CV Raman. Photograph: PIB

* In 1942, Sarabhai married Mrinalini, whose father Swaminathan was a well-known lawyer from Chennai and mother Ammu was a social worker. * Sarabhai convinced charitable trusts run by his family and friends to fund a research institution near his home in Ahmedabad. On November 11, 1947, Sarabhai founded the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL). * Besides the PRL, Sarabhai is also credited with playing a major role in the establishment of other well-known research institutions like the Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Ahmedabad, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, Space Applications Centre in Ahmedabad, Faster Breeder Test Reactor (FBTR) in Kalpakkam, Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) in Hyderabad, Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) in Bihar's Jaduguda and the Darpan Academy for Performing Arts in Ahmedabad, which he founded along with his wife. Also Read: India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

Image: Vikram Sarabhai at the United Nations as Scientific Chairman on Committee for Outer Space for Peaceful Purposes. Photograph: PIB