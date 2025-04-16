Delhi Weather, April 16: Cloudy skies, scorching heat at 38.3°C

Delhi will see mainly cloudy skies on Wednesday. There will be no relief from the scorching heat. Residents are advised to take precautions.
Max Temperature: 38.3°C
Min Temperature: 27.2°C
Real Feel: 41.1°C
Sunrise: 5:55 AM
Sunset: 6:48 PM
The clouds may provide occasional cover from direct sunlight. It’s advisable to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.
Stay hydrated and avoid going outdoors if possible. Expect hotter days in the coming days.
