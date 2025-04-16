English

Delhi Weather, April 16: Cloudy skies, scorching heat at 38.3°C

india Apr 16 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Getty
Delhi weather on Wednesday

Delhi will see mainly cloudy skies on Wednesday. There will be no relief from the scorching heat. Residents are advised to take precautions.

Temperature Overview

Max Temperature: 38.3°C 

Min Temperature: 27.2°C 

Real Feel: 41.1°C

Sunrise and Sunset Timings

Sunrise: 5:55 AM 

Sunset: 6:48 PM

Avoid sun

The clouds may provide occasional cover from direct sunlight. It’s advisable to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.

Stay hydrated

Stay hydrated and avoid going outdoors if possible. Expect hotter days in the coming days.

