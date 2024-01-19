Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ram Mandir: Check out EXCLUSIVE new images from Ayodhya

    First Published Jan 19, 2024, 4:03 PM IST

    As the country gears up to welcome Lord Ram at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir on January 22, the ‘Pran Pratistha’ ceremony rituals started off with the ‘Prayaschita’ and ‘Karmakuti Poojan’ on Tuesday. Take a look at the exclusive photos of Ram Mandir.

    article_image1

    The fourth day vedic rituals ahead of the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony have begun in Ayodhya. The consecration will be witnessed by over 11,000 guests from across the country and abroad who have been specially invited by the temple trust. The consecration will be witnessed by over 11,000 guests from across the country and abroad who have been specially invited by the temple trust.
     

    article_image2

    The primary deities worshipped at this temple are Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lord Lakshman and Lord Hanuman.

    Half-day leave on January 22

    All the public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions and regional rural banks will observe half-day closing till 2:30 pm on January 22. 

    National broadcaster Doordarshan has made elaborate arrangements for live telecast of the entire event, which will also be shown live on several private TV channels.  Arrangements have also been made for screening of the Ayodhya ceremony live on large screens at public places in India and abroad.

    article_image3

    PM Modi is following strict rules ahead of 'Pran pratishtha' ceremony

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi set out on a 11-day anushthan in view of the pran pratishtha ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Temple on January 22.

    Prior to the ritual, the prime minister has been fasting for 11 days on the ground covered in a blanket and has been consuming only coconut water ahead of the ceremony.

    article_image4

    Along with regular prayers and meditation, PM Modi has been following a limited vegetarian diet. Since January 12, he has been following a restricted fast, eating just once a day. PM Modi is going to observe a complete fast on the day of Pran Pratishtha.

    article_image5

    He has urged the public not to visit Ayodhya on January 22 as "we would not like to cause any problems to Lord Ram", adding that everyone can come starting January 23. He has also asked every Indian to light a diya in their house on January 22.

    article_image6

    Fresh images of new idol

    The new idol of Lord Ram was placed inside Ayodhya's Ram Temple on Thursday ahead of the 'pran pratishtha' or consecration ceremony on Monday.

    The first photo of the idol - which was shared by Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje this morning - depicts the deity as a five-year-old child in a standing posture.

    The 51-inch idol, sculpted by Mysuru-based artist Arun Yogiraj, is made of black stone.

