Global market trends are driving fast changes in gold rates today. A stronger US Dollar and US Federal Reserve interest rate policy are directly impacting global bullion markets.

Gold prices plunged on Friday after rising continuously for three days. Investors shifted money from gold into higher-yielding US bonds during this market uncertainty. This move reduced gold demand and pressed prices down today.

The US Federal Reserve held interest rates steady while the US Dollar grew stronger against other currencies. These international factors brought down gold prices right before Diwali, bringing big relief to festive shoppers.