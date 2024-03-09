Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Stunning PHOTOS of PM Modi's safari in Assam's Kaziranga National Park

    First Published Mar 9, 2024, 9:34 AM IST

     Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the elephant safari and jeep ride inside Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve today morning. He is on his maiden visit to the UNESCO World Heritage Site. Check out some stunning photos here.

    article_image1

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the elephant and the jeep safari at Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve this morning, an official said.

    article_image2

    On his first visit to the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Prime Minister Modi first went on an elephant safari in the Mihimukh section of the park's Central Kohora Range, and then he went on a car safari inside the same range.

    article_image3

    He was accompanied by park director Sonali Ghosh and other senior forest officials. He is the first Prime Minister to visit the Unesco World Heritage Site since 1957, according to the Assam Chief Minister's Office.
     

    article_image4

    Modi first took the elephant safari, which was followed by a jeep safari inside the Mihimukh area, located within the National Park's Central Kohora range.

    article_image5

    Prime Minister Modi is on a two-day visit to Assam, during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects worth Rs.18,000 crore.

    article_image6

    The projects are being undertaken by both the Assam and Central governments.  From March 8 to 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh.

