PM Kisan Yojana: Waiting For Your Money? Here's Why It Might Be Delayed
Farmers are eagerly waiting for the 23rd installment of the PM Kisan scheme. But simple mistakes like an incomplete KYC or your Aadhaar not being linked to your bank account can stop the payment. We tell you how to fix these issues quickly.
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PM Kisan Yojana: Waiting For Your Money? Here's Why It Might Be Delayed
All farmers have their eyes on the next PM Kisan installment. Everyone is asking the same question: will they receive the 23rd installment, and when will the money finally get credited to their accounts?
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The weekly payment will not stop
The government has assured that the installment will be released. However, some farmers might not get the money if they haven't completed their KYC. This is a common reason why the payment gets blocked.
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“Why wasn’t the previous installment deposited?
It's natural to wonder why the last installment didn't get credited. Let's look at some common mistakes people make and find out how you can easily avoid them to ensure you get your money.
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Complete your KYC
If you haven't completed your account's KYC, you must do it first. The money will only be deposited after your KYC is updated. If you don't do this, you will not receive the 23rd installment.
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Issue with Aadhaar linking
You will not receive the money in your account if there is an issue with your Aadhaar link. The first thing you should do is check whether your bank account is properly linked with your Aadhaar card.
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Will two installments be received at once?
Many people ask if they can receive two installments at once if a previous one was missed. Before that, you must first check and ensure that all the details you submitted in your application are correct.
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