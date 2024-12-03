Narendra Modi government's scheme for Women to make life easier, to provide Solar stove; Check details

The Indian government is launching a free solar stove project for women. This initiative aims to protect the environment and provide cooking convenience. Visit the Indian Oil Corporation website to apply

Central and state governments are introducing various schemes for women across the country. Several allowances are being introduced for the public

Mamata government is giving Lakshmi's Bhandar to women. Under this project, the government is giving thousands of rupees. Similarly, other states have launched the Majhi Ladli Bahan scheme

Now the government has taken a special initiative for women's empowerment. The solar stove project is being launched

Among the various projects of the Modi government, the 'Free Solar Stove Project' gained fame which would give solar stove to women

Which will provide convenience in women's kitchens as well as help in protecting the environment. Under this project, the government will provide free solar stoves to women

The market price of this stove is 15 thousand to 20 thousand. But, it will be given free through the project to women

Now you can cook using solar instead of gas cylinders. This will also save you economically. Indian Oil Corporation has created this project

Three types of solar stoves have come on the market. Double burner solar cooktop, double burner hybrid cooktop, single burner solar cooktop

Cooking with this gas will save women time. Using renewable energy will protect the environment. These stoves are designed for stationary, rechargeable and indoor cooking

To get this benefit, first go to the official website of Indian Oil Corporation. Click on the solar cooking stove link there

Apply online like this. There you have to provide your Aadhaar card, PAN card, bank passbook to avail the benefit of this project. Once uploaded, click on the submit button

Then a confirmation message will come on the mobile. If you get the benefit of this project, you will save the cost of buying gas

Women in urban and rural areas will get the benefit of this project. They will be able to cook safely without smoke and harmful gases

The solar stove project will save women money and enable them to cook in a healthy environment using solar energy

