Narendra Modi government's scheme for Women to make life easier, to provide Solar stove; Check details

The Indian government is launching a free solar stove project for women. This initiative aims to protect the environment and provide cooking convenience. Visit the Indian Oil Corporation website to apply

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 12:34 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 12:34 PM IST

Central and state governments are introducing various schemes for women across the country. Several allowances are being introduced for the public

article_image2

Mamata government is giving Lakshmi's Bhandar to women. Under this project, the government is giving thousands of rupees. Similarly, other states have launched the Majhi Ladli Bahan scheme

article_image3

Now the government has taken a special initiative for women's empowerment. The solar stove project is being launched

article_image4

Among the various projects of the Modi government, the 'Free Solar Stove Project' gained fame which would give solar stove to women

article_image5

Which will provide convenience in women's kitchens as well as help in protecting the environment. Under this project, the government will provide free solar stoves to women

article_image6

The market price of this stove is 15 thousand to 20 thousand. But, it will be given free through the project to women

article_image7

Now you can cook using solar instead of gas cylinders. This will also save you economically. Indian Oil Corporation has created this project

article_image8

Three types of solar stoves have come on the market. Double burner solar cooktop, double burner hybrid cooktop, single burner solar cooktop

article_image9

Cooking with this gas will save women time. Using renewable energy will protect the environment. These stoves are designed for stationary, rechargeable and indoor cooking

article_image10

To get this benefit, first go to the official website of Indian Oil Corporation. Click on the solar cooking stove link there

article_image11

Apply online like this. There you have to provide your Aadhaar card, PAN card, bank passbook to avail the benefit of this project. Once uploaded, click on the submit button

article_image12

Then a confirmation message will come on the mobile. If you get the benefit of this project, you will save the cost of buying gas

article_image13

Women in urban and rural areas will get the benefit of this project. They will be able to cook safely without smoke and harmful gases

article_image14

The solar stove project will save women money and enable them to cook in a healthy environment using solar energy

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

At least 35 injured as KSRTC buses collide in Kerala's Kannur, horrific crash caught on camera dmn

At least 35 injured as KSRTC buses collide in Kerala's Kannur, horrific crash caught on camera

Woman demands Rs 40 lakh alimony from husband just one month after marriage (WATCH) shk

Woman demands Rs 40 lakh alimony from husband just one month after marriage (WATCH)

ISKCON urges Bangladesh Govt to provide security to lawyers willing to fight Chinmoy Krishna Das' case snt

ISKCON urges Bangladesh Govt to provide security to lawyers willing to fight Chinmoy Krishna Das' case

Emotional scenes in Kerala's Alappuzha as bodies of medicos killed in crash kept for public homage anr

Emotional scenes in Kerala's Alappuzha as bodies of medicos killed in crash kept for public homage

Kerala weather: Orange alerts issued for 2 districts, yellow alert in 7 as heavy rainfall continues dmn

Kerala weather: Orange alerts issued for 2 districts, yellow alert in 7 as heavy rainfall continues

Recent Stories

Government blocked over 28,000 URLs in 2024; Facebook, X faced highest content takedowns shk

Government blocked over 28,000 URLs in 2024; Facebook, X faced highest content takedowns

Anasuya's cryptic tweet triggers buzz around Vijay and Rashmika's relationship; Read on NTI

Anasuya's cryptic tweet triggers buzz around Vijay and Rashmika's relationship; Read on

LIC Jeevan Tarun: Secure Rs 7 lakh for your child's future AJR

LIC Jeevan Tarun: Secure Rs 7 lakh for your child's future

At least 35 injured as KSRTC buses collide in Kerala's Kannur, horrific crash caught on camera dmn

At least 35 injured as KSRTC buses collide in Kerala's Kannur, horrific crash caught on camera

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce news: When actress was asked to make 'paranthas'; know what happened next RBA

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek divorce news: When actress was asked to make 'paranthas'; know what happened next

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon