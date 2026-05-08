Family of 4 Killed In Mumbai: FSL Finds Rat Poison in Watermelon
The death of four members of the Dokadia family in Mumbai's Paydhuni has shocked everyone. The FSL report states ‘zinc phosphide’ basically, rat poison was found in the watermelon and the bodies. Mumbai Police is now investigating from all angles.
Food poisoning or rat poison?
The tragic death of the Dokadia family, living in South Mumbai's Paydhuni area, has sent shockwaves across the city. What was first thought to be a simple case of food poisoning now looks like a horrifying poisoning incident. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report has revealed it found a highly dangerous chemical called 'zinc phosphide', commonly used in rat poison, in the family's bodies and the watermelon they had eaten.
Family of 4 killed in Mumbai
On the night of April 25, the Dokadia family's home was full of joy. Abdul Dokadia, his wife Nasreen, and their two daughters, Ayesha and Zainab, had invited relatives over for a feast. They served chicken biryani for dinner and chatted with their guests late into the night. Around 1 AM, after the guests left, the family ate some watermelon. Shortly after, all four of them suddenly fell ill. Severe vomiting, diarrhoea, and restlessness created chaos in the house.
Deaths cause chaos
Samples taken
Poisonous chemical found in watermelon
Officials have clarified that the deaths were not caused by eating the watermelon itself, but by the poisonous chemical mixed in it. Police are continuously questioning the family's relatives, neighbours, and guests. Every corner of the house and every food item is being thoroughly examined.
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