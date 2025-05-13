Image Credit : our own

The southwest monsoon has commenced in the South Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea, and Nicobar Islands. An atmospheric upper-level circulation prevails over the Andaman Sea. Due to changes in the speed of westerly winds, light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning, and strong winds (40-50 km/h) is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today. Heavy rain is likely in a few places in the hilly regions of Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts, Nilgiris, Theni, and Dindigul districts.