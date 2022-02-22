  • Facebook
    Manipur Election 2022: PM Modi receives warm welcome, calls it 'precious moments'

    First Published Feb 22, 2022, 3:14 PM IST
    Calling it 'precious moments', PM Modi took to Twitter to share video glimpses from his visit and thanked the citizens for all the love and affection.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday received a warm welcome in Manipur's Heingang where he addressed a rally. Calling it 'precious moments', PM Modi took to Twitter to share video glimpses from his visit and thanked the citizens for all the love and affection.

    While speaking at an election rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Congress leaders for mocking Northeast India's culture.

    He slammed the Congress for the region's lack of development and connectivity, claiming that the BJP government had put Manipur on the country's rail map. Manipur will become an important hub for East Asian connectivity once the Myanmar-Thailand highway is completed, he added.

    Also Read | Manipur Election 2022: Vote for ‘double engine’ govt again, laid foundation for next 25 years, says PM Modi

    PM Modi also stated that the government has decided to designate November 15 as Tribal Pride Day each year. The Prime Minister stated that before the Har Ghar Jal Mission, Manipur had only 25,000 households with piped water connections, but that this number has now increased to nearly 3 lakh.

    He also stated that more than 60 thousand houses are being built in Manipur under the PM Awas Yojana, with the majority of them being owned by women.

    Modi went on to say that the BJP government is encouraging bamboo farmers, the bamboo industry, and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises and that the government has changed the bamboo law.

    PM Modi praised Chief Minister N Biren Singh's efforts, saying, "The BJP government has made the unthinkable a reality. Bandhs and blockades have been lifted in every region of Manipur. On the other hand, the Congress had made bandhs and blockades the hallmarks of Manipur."

    Manipur voters will go to the polls on February 28 and March 5, with the results announced on March 10.

    Also Read | Manipur Election 2022: BJP releases manifesto, promises laptops, scooty and more

    Also Read | Manipur Election 2022 Exclusive: 'Biren Singh acts like a dictator; loyalty test key for Congress'

    Manipur Election 2022: Vote for ‘double engine’ govt again, laid foundation for next 25 years, says PM Modi

    Tamil Nadu urban local election results: BJP pushes AIADMK to third spot in Chennai

    Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Election 2022: Vijay Makkal Iyakkam era begins; fans elated

    Kili Paul, social media sensation, honoured by Indian mission in Tanzania

    Noida: Pod taxi to now have a 12 km track; here's all about it

    Maha Shivratri 2022: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Kangana Ranaut, 6 celebs who perform Shiva pooja

    Yuvraj Singh dedicates special gift for Virat Kohli

    Manipur Election 2022: Vote for ‘double engine’ govt again, laid foundation for next 25 years, says PM Modi

    Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi faces legal trouble; Kamathipura residents move Bombay High Court

    Tamil Nadu urban local election results: BJP pushes AIADMK to third spot in Chennai

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 97): Bengaluru surpasses Odisha 2-1 to stay alive for semis

    Tamil Nadu urban local body election 2022 results: Curious case of the missing keys

    Azamgarh: 9 dead after having liquor sold at 'theka' owned by SP candidate Ramakant Yadav's nephew

    Donald Trump's 'Truth Social' debuts on Apple store: Here's what you should know

    Vandalism in Shivamogga after Bajrang Dal member's murder

