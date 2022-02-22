Manipur Election 2022: PM Modi receives warm welcome, calls it 'precious moments'

Calling it 'precious moments', PM Modi took to Twitter to share video glimpses from his visit and thanked the citizens for all the love and affection.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday received a warm welcome in Manipur's Heingang where he addressed a rally. Calling it 'precious moments', PM Modi took to Twitter to share video glimpses from his visit and thanked the citizens for all the love and affection.

He slammed the Congress for the region's lack of development and connectivity, claiming that the BJP government had put Manipur on the country's rail map. Manipur will become an important hub for East Asian connectivity once the Myanmar-Thailand highway is completed, he added.

PM Modi also stated that the government has decided to designate November 15 as Tribal Pride Day each year. The Prime Minister stated that before the Har Ghar Jal Mission, Manipur had only 25,000 households with piped water connections, but that this number has now increased to nearly 3 lakh.

He also stated that more than 60 thousand houses are being built in Manipur under the PM Awas Yojana, with the majority of them being owned by women.

Modi went on to say that the BJP government is encouraging bamboo farmers, the bamboo industry, and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises and that the government has changed the bamboo law.