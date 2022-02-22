Manipur Election 2022: Vote for ‘double engine’ govt again, laid foundation for next 25 years, says PM Modi

PM Modi said, “In the last five years, our government has aimed to develop Manipur. You’ve witnessed BJP’s good governance as well as good intentions.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressing a rally in Manipur ahead of the Assembly polls, said the BJP's double engine government has laid the foundation for the development of Manipur for the next 25 years.

PM Modi said, “In the last five years, our government has aimed to develop Manipur. You’ve witnessed BJP’s good governance as well as good intentions.”

He added, “The BJP government has made the impossible possible. Every region of Manipur has had relief from bandhs and blockades. Congress, on the other hand, had made bandhs and blockades the main feature of Manipur.”

PM Modi further said that the BJP government has written a new chapter of change for Manipur, taking everyone forward. “The youth has given up arms and is coming forward to lead the development surge,” PM Modi added.

He went on to attack the Congress, stating that Manipur has only seen inequality in the decades of Congress rule in the state. “The Congress never worked on developing and improving connectivity in the region. But we did what we said. Manipur will become an important centre for East Asia connectivity after the highway connecting Myanmar-Thailand is completed,” he said at the rally.

“The process of stability and peace that started in the last five years now has to be made permanent. That's why a full-fledged BJP government is necessary for Manipur,” Modi further added.

Modi urged young and first-time voters to be active participants of the voting process, “a responsibility they must meaningfully undertake,” he said.

He reiterated that women are at the heart of all BJP development programmes. “We have made electricity and gas accessible to more and more households. 25,000 houses got piped water five years ago. But today that number is 3 lakh,” he said.

No one should be left behind, the Prime Minister said, also listing free housing among his government’s achievements in the state.

Manipur goes to polls in two phases, on February 28 and March 7. In the last Lok Sabha elections in 2019, the party garnered a 34 per cent vote share to the Congress’ 25.

