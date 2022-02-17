Manipur Election 2022: BJP releases manifesto, promises laptops, scooty and more

Among the BJP's main pledges is the provision of two free LPG cylinders to all PM Ujjwala recipients in the state every year. All deserving college females in the state will be given free scooty rides.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched its electoral manifesto for the 2022 Manipur assembly elections, promising an extensive list of 'freebies' while stressing the protection of territorial integrity and the rights of Manipur's indigenous people and its rich culture. Among the BJP's main pledges is the provision of two free LPG cylinders to all PM Ujjwala recipients in the state every year. All deserving college females in the state will be given free scooty rides. The Rani Gaidinliu Nupi Maheiroi Singi Scheme would give 25,000 incentives to girls from the EWS and disadvantaged classes.

The manifesto also pledges free computers to all deserving kids who pass the class 12 test to help their higher studies. The state's older citizens' monthly pension would be doubled from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000. The financial aid provided by the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana for all farmers would be doubled from 6,000 to 8,000 per year. All fishermen in the state would receive free accidental insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh.

Scholarships would be awarded to the offspring of small and marginal farmers and landless farmers, who are pursuing technical education at the graduate and post-graduation levels. Manipur Skill University will be built to train Manipur's young in several fields.

AllMS will be created in Manipur to improve the quality of healthcare in the state. The manifesto promises to expand people-centric projects such as Go To Village and Go To Hills and bring doorstep delivery of all Central and State government schemes.

According to the manifesto, interest-free loans would be made available to MSMEs for technological upgrades, capital requirements, and improved market access. The creation of the Rs 100 crore Start-Up Manipur Fund would grant zero-interest loans of up to Rs 25 lakh. To boost local tourism, monetary incentives and subsidies for guesthouse operators would be offered, with the goal of creating around 1 lakh job possibilities in the state. The Loktak Mega Eco-tourism project would be implemented to increase tourism in the state, according to the manifesto.

