Mamata Banerjee's big surprise: Here's new update on Lakshmi Bhandar scheme

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced good news for the residents of West Bengal. Starting next month, the women of the state are going to receive excellent news that will leave them astonished.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 4:35 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 4:35 PM IST

The state government benefits the residents in various ways, especially the women of the state, under various schemes.

article_image2

One of the most popular schemes among them is Lakshmi Bhandar. Now, surprising news has arrived. Mamata Banerjee herself gave the good news. Millions of women will benefit from this.

article_image3

It has been learned that from December, the names of five lakh more women will be added to the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme.

article_image4

Money will be deposited into the accounts of the new beneficiaries of the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme from next month.

article_image5

How much will be received in this scheme? Scheduled Castes and Tribes will receive 1200 rupees, and others will receive 1000 rupees.

article_image6

The Chief Minister informed about this in a press conference at Nabanna on Thursday, and 22.1 million women in the state will receive this attractive benefit from next month. Currently, 507,000 more women in the state will receive money from the 'Lakshmi Bhandar' scheme.

article_image7

In an administrative meeting at Nabanna, the Chief Minister announced that new applications for Lakshmi Bhandar have already started coming in directly through the Chief Minister and Duare Sarkar.

article_image8

More new women have been added to this scheme. Now the number is 507,000. Those newly added will receive money from December.

article_image9

The state government will incur an additional expenditure of more than 54,000 crore rupees to provide this assistance to the women of the state.

article_image10

You will be surprised to know that the number of beneficiaries of the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme in the state is 22.1 million. The total cost of this government scheme will be 625 crore 20 lakh rupees.

article_image11

So far, the state government has provided a grant of 48,490 crore rupees under the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Furious man smashes new scooter with hammer in front of Ola showroom, video goes viral (WATCH) shk

Furious man smashes new scooter with hammer in front of Ola showroom, video goes viral (WATCH)

Legal matter involving private firms, US justice department: India responds to charges against Adani (WATCH) snt

Legal matter involving private firms, US justice department: India responds to charges against Adani (WATCH)

Indian team unlikely to go to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025, says MEA; cites security concerns WATCH snt

India unlikely go to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025, says MEA; cites security concerns (WATCH)

BREAKING: India urges 'just, fair, transparent' legal process on Hindu Chinmoy Das arrest (WATCH) shk

India urges ‘just, fair, transparent’ legal process on Hindu monk Chinmoy Das' arrest (WATCH)

Indiranagar murder: Accused Arnav detained, post-mortem reveals sexual activity with victim before killing vkp

Indiranagar murder: Accused Arnav detained, post-mortem reveals sexual activity with victim before killing

Recent Stories

Will Jio, Vi, Airtel users not receive OTP and SMS from December 1? TRAI clarifies gcw

Will Jio, Vi, Airtel users not receive OTP and SMS from December 1? TRAI clarifies

Top smartphone camera cleaning tips for clear, sharp photos vkp

Top smartphone camera cleaning tips for clear, sharp photos

Furious man smashes new scooter with hammer in front of Ola showroom, video goes viral (WATCH) shk

Furious man smashes new scooter with hammer in front of Ola showroom, video goes viral (WATCH)

Black Friday sale 2024: You can get CHEAPER flights than AC bus tickets; Air India, IndiGo offer huge discounts RBA

Black Friday SALE: You can get CHEAPER flights than AC bus tickets; Air India, IndiGo offer huge discounts

What happens when you donate Salt on Saturday? Beliefs and spiritual impact vkp

What happens when you donate Salt on Saturday? Beliefs and spiritual impact

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon