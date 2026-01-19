Lucknow Weather LATEST Forecast: Chilly Morning, Cloudy Skies, Unhealthy Air
Get the latest Lucknow weather forecast for January 19. Expect a cold, cloudy day with temperatures from 11°C to 25°C and very unhealthy air quality. Plan your day ahead!
Lucknow Weather on Monday
Lucknow is expected to have cloudy weather on Monday, January 19. Cold conditions will persist throughout the day, and air quality is likely to remain very unhealthy, making outdoor activities uncomfortable.
Max temperature: 25°C
Min temperature: 11°C
Lucknow Weather Today
The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 25°C, while the minimum will drop to about 11°C. This means the morning will be quite cold, while the afternoon will be mildly warm but still chilly.
Sunrise and Sunset Timings
The real feel temperature is expected to be close to 27°C. Even with periods of sunshine, the cold air and poor air quality will make the day feel cooler than the actual temperature.
On January 19, the sun will rise at around 6:56 am and set at about 5:38 pm, giving Lucknow just over ten and a half hours of daylight.
Light Breeze
Winds from the west will blow at about 7 km/h. This light breeze will add a slightly chilly touch, particularly during the morning and evening hours.
