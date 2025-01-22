Kolkata Weather: Will WB experience extreme cold? IMD issues yellow alert on Netaji's birth anniversary

Rain is expected on Netaji's birthday! The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for West Bengal.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 5:02 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 5:02 PM IST

Northwest India has experienced extreme cold, but other parts of the country haven't seen much weather activity in recent weeks. However, winds are now changing and may bring some wet conditions to the eastern and adjoining central parts of the country this week.

article_image2

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a low-pressure area extending between south interior Karnataka and south Chhattisgarh. Additionally, an anticyclonic circulation prevails over the northwest Bay of Bengal at lower levels.

article_image3

Light rainfall is likely over Vidarbha in Maharashtra, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal from Tuesday to Friday, January 23-26. Dense fog will also prevail over Odisha and West Bengal on Wednesday, January 24 morning.

article_image4

Kolkata will witness foggy conditions and cloudy skies on January 23, while Bhubaneswar will experience light rain. Visakhapatnam will see some showers, and Hyderabad will experience fog in the coming days. Rainfall may also occur in Gadchiroli and Chandrapur districts of Vidarbha during the forecast period.

article_image5

In view of this forecast, a yellow alert has been issued for West Bengal for tomorrow, but no significant warnings have been issued for other states yet.

article_image6

While central and east India received excess rainfall in December, the same cannot be said for January. Between January 1 and 22, West Bengal (5.4 mm), Odisha (4 mm), and Vidarbha (1.1 mm) have recorded deficits of 45%, 44%, and 83%, respectively.

article_image7

On the other hand, Telangana and Andhra have received virtually no rainfall so far this month. Therefore, it will be interesting to see how the upcoming rainfall activity kickstarts a much-needed rain spell for this region.

