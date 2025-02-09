Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Temperatures to increase from Tuesday? Check forecast HERE

The Alipore Meteorological Department reported that Kolkata's maximum temperature on Saturday was 27 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 15 degrees Celsius

Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 9, 2025, 8:46 AM IST

Winter's final impact

Although this year didn't experience continuous cold, winter made a strong showing towards the end of the season

Saturday's temperature

How long will the winter last?

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, this pleasant winter weather won't last much longer. Temperatures are expected to rise again next week

Temperatures to rise from Tuesday

The Alipore Meteorological Department predicts a 2-4 degree Celsius rise in temperature in Kolkata and surrounding areas starting Tuesday

Pleasant weather for Valentine's Day

Good news for couples! The weather will be pleasant. On Valentine's Day, February 14th, the temperature will drop slightly, retaining a touch of winter

Winter's farewell

However, winter won't return. It can be said that winter has bid farewell to Kolkata and its surrounding areas. Temperatures will rise from Tuesday onwards

No fog alert

There are no fog alerts for Kolkata and surrounding areas in the coming days. The daytime sky will be sunny

Light fog on Sunday

Light to moderate fog is expected in coastal areas on Sunday. Light fog will persist in the western districts

Rain in North Bengal

The Alipore Meteorological Department forecasts rain in North Bengal. Light to moderate rain is expected in the hilly areas of Kalimpong. Rain is also likely in Darjeeling on Monday

Temperature increase next week

The Alipore Meteorological Department predicts that by Wednesday next week, daytime temperatures could exceed 30 degrees Celsius and nighttime temperatures could exceed 20 degrees Celsius

