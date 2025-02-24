Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Temperature to surge high in coming week? Check HERE

The weather will be dry from today, and temperatures will rise. Light snowfall has occurred in the high mountainous areas of Darjeeling, and there is a possibility of snowfall until Monday. The weather will remain dry across the state for the next three days

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 24, 2025, 8:16 AM IST

Light fog in the morning, forecast of dry spring weather from today. Temperatures will rise. Rainfall will start to decrease. The weather will remain dry across the state for the next three days

budget 2025
article_image2

The sky may be partly cloudy in the morning on Tuesday and clear later. The chance of rain will decrease further from today

article_image3

The sky will be partly cloudy on Monday. There will be light fog in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 28.5 degrees and 21.2 degrees

article_image4

There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur, and West Medinipur districts on Monday

article_image5

There is a possibility of snowfall in Sikkim and light snowfall in the high mountainous areas of adjacent Darjeeling. Rainfall will continue in Darjeeling and Kalimpong until Monday

article_image6

Light snowfall has occurred in the high mountainous areas of Darjeeling in North Bengal. There is a possibility of snowfall until Monday

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: 67-year-old man allegedly kills wife by slitting throat, dies by suicide in Thiruvananthapuram anr

Kerala: 67-year-old man allegedly kills wife by slitting throat, dies by suicide in Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala: Mizoram student stabbed to death by batchmate near college in Thiruvananthapuram; arrested anr

Kerala: Mizoram student stabbed to death by batchmate near college in Thiruvananthapuram; arrested

After Shivraj Chouhan, Punjab BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar shares photo of broken seat on IndiGo flight, SEE post shk

After Shivraj Chouhan, Punjab BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar shares photo of broken seat on IndiGo flight, SEE post

CM Yogi attends 149th birth anniversary celebration of Sant Gadge Maharaj, a pioneer of social justice

CM Yogi attends 149th birth anniversary celebration of Sant Gadge Maharaj, a pioneer of social justice

'Sab Satyanash ho gaya': Pakistani fan's angry rant after crushing defeat to India goes viral (WATCH) shk

'Sab Satyanash ho gaya': Pakistani fan's angry rant after crushing defeat to India goes viral (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Gold price FALLS on February 24th before Shiv Ratri: Check 24k rates ATG

Gold price FALLS on February 24th before Shiv Ratri: Check 24k rates

Chhaava Vicky Kaushal's historic drama earns Rs 326.75 crore in 10 days; movie turns out to be his biggest hit RBA

Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal's historic drama earns Rs326.75 crore in 10 days; movie turns out to be his biggest hit

Cleveland-Cliffs Stares At Tough Q4 As Weak Steel Prices, Sluggish Demand Weigh On Topline: Retail’s Divided

Cleveland-Cliffs Stares At Tough Q4 As Weak Steel Prices, Sluggish Demand Weigh On Topline: Retail’s Divided

Will Super Micro Stock’s Rally Resume? Most Retail Traders Eye Upside if AI Server Maker Meets Nasdaq Deadline For Financial Reports

Will Super Micro Stock’s Rally Resume? Most Retail Traders Eye Upside if AI Server Maker Meets Nasdaq Deadline For Financial Reports

RealReal Stock Rises On Q4 Revenue, GMV Performance: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

RealReal Stock Rises On Q4 Revenue, GMV Performance: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

Recent Videos

VIRAL | Train Chaos: Woman’s Accusation Sparks DRAMA Onboard!

VIRAL | Train Chaos: Woman’s Accusation Sparks DRAMA Onboard!

Video Icon
PM Modi Lays Foundation for Cancer Institute in Bageshwar Dham; Praises Maha Kumbh Arrangements!

PM Modi Lays Foundation for Cancer Institute in Bageshwar Dham; Praises Maha Kumbh Arrangements!

Video Icon
'Tu Bhai Hoga to Mai Behen Hai': Rakhi Sawant SLAMS Hindustani Bhau!

'Tu Bhai Hoga to Mai Behen Hai': Rakhi Sawant SLAMS Hindustani Bhau!

Video Icon
Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Takes Holy Dip, Performs Aarti at Triveni Sangam! | Asianet Newsable

Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Takes Holy Dip, Performs Aarti at Triveni Sangam! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'We Are Called a Threat to Democracy!' – Meloni DEFENDS Modi and Trump at CPAC!

'We Are Called a Threat to Democracy!' – Meloni DEFENDS Modi and Trump at CPAC!

Video Icon