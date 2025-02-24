Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Temperature to surge high in coming week? Check HERE

The weather will be dry from today, and temperatures will rise. Light snowfall has occurred in the high mountainous areas of Darjeeling, and there is a possibility of snowfall until Monday. The weather will remain dry across the state for the next three days

Light fog in the morning, forecast of dry spring weather from today. Temperatures will rise. Rainfall will start to decrease. The weather will remain dry across the state for the next three days

The sky may be partly cloudy in the morning on Tuesday and clear later. The chance of rain will decrease further from today

The sky will be partly cloudy on Monday. There will be light fog in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 28.5 degrees and 21.2 degrees

There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur, and West Medinipur districts on Monday

There is a possibility of snowfall in Sikkim and light snowfall in the high mountainous areas of adjacent Darjeeling. Rainfall will continue in Darjeeling and Kalimpong until Monday

Light snowfall has occurred in the high mountainous areas of Darjeeling in North Bengal. There is a possibility of snowfall until Monday

